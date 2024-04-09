Best PDSW 528 Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Having the best PDSW 528 loadout in the third chapter of Warzone can help you clinch some flawless victories within the close vicinities of maps like Rebirth Island. Featured over multiple titles of the Call of Duty franchise, this gun remains one of the great choices for initial fights. It features a high rate of fire and one of the best mobilities in-game allowing players to maneuver around the map swiftly.
PDSW 528 has the true potential to be one of the meta guns of this season. However, some drawbacks kept it in the shadows. With the right set of attachments, players can convert it into a killing machine, creating a nightmare for enemies.
This article will showcase the right set of attachments and class perks to build the best PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone.
Best PDSW 528 loadout Attachment for Warzone
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Hollow Extended Stock
- Rail: GR33 Light Rail
- Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip
The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle keeps your anonymity hidden from the enemy radar. It gives you the option to perform stealthy attacks on your opponent from behind. Talking about the optics, you need to use the Slate Reflector optic to get a steady and precise aim regardless of the situation.
Meanwhile, the Hollow Extended Stock enhances the weapon's overall capabilities. The GR33 Light Rail provides great mobility, allowing you to approach enemies quickly during engagement in a high-octane fight. Lastly, the Stip-40 Grip significantly impacts the weapon’s recoil by reducing it to 7%.
Best PDSW 528 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone
Let’s see the best PDSW 528 loadout perks and equipment that make players formidable in Warzone:
Perks
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: High Alert
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
How to unlock the PDSW 528 in Warzone?
Players worldwide need to complete a set of armory challenges to get their hands on the PDSW 528.
Best alternative to PDSW 528 for Warzone
Among the plethora of options available in Warzone's SMG segment, the Vaznev-9K remains the best alternative for PDSW 528 in-game.
Pros and Cons of the PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone
The PDSW 528 comes with its fair share of advantages and drawbacks. Below, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of this SMG:
FAQs on Best PDSW 528 Loadout for Warzone
Q1) What is the best loadout for the PDSW 528?
Let’s take a look at the best PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone:
Q2) Is the PDSW 528 close range?
Yes, players who tend to engage in close-range, especially during the end-game fights, prefer this PDSW 528 over most of the weapons in this segment. With the right set of attachments, it can wreak havoc inside the arena.
Q3) Where is the PDSW 528 in MW3 zombies?
Players can find the PDSW 528 on the G3 sector of the 11th floor. They must look for a supply box concealed inside a chamber behind the ladder that shows them the way to the rooftop.