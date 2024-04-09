Best PDSW 528 Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Having the best PDSW 528 loadout in the third chapter of Warzone can help you clinch some flawless victories within the close vicinities of maps like Rebirth Island. Featured over multiple titles of the Call of Duty franchise, this gun remains one of the great choices for initial fights. It features a high rate of fire and one of the best mobilities in-game allowing players to maneuver around the map swiftly.

PDSW 528 has the true potential to be one of the meta guns of this season. However, some drawbacks kept it in the shadows. With the right set of attachments, players can convert it into a killing machine, creating a nightmare for enemies.

This article will showcase the right set of attachments and class perks to build the best PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone.

Best PDSW 528 loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best Fennec 45 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Rail: GR33 Light Rail

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle keeps your anonymity hidden from the enemy radar. It gives you the option to perform stealthy attacks on your opponent from behind. Talking about the optics, you need to use the Slate Reflector optic to get a steady and precise aim regardless of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Hollow Extended Stock enhances the weapon's overall capabilities. The GR33 Light Rail provides great mobility, allowing you to approach enemies quickly during engagement in a high-octane fight. Lastly, the Stip-40 Grip significantly impacts the weapon’s recoil by reducing it to 7%.

Best PDSW 528 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Let’s see the best PDSW 528 loadout perks and equipment that make players formidable in Warzone:

Perks

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the PDSW 528 in Warzone?

Players worldwide need to complete a set of armory challenges to get their hands on the PDSW 528.

Best alternative to PDSW 528 for Warzone

Vaznev-9K in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Among the plethora of options available in Warzone's SMG segment, the Vaznev-9K remains the best alternative for PDSW 528 in-game.

Pros and Cons of the PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone

The PDSW 528 comes with its fair share of advantages and drawbacks. Below, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of this SMG:

Pros Cons Similar to other SMGs in this sector, this weapon offers a high rate of fire that allows players to shred enemies within close vicinity. Its iron sight is one of the reasons it gets overshadowed by other SMGs. Featuring an unclear iron sight, it compromises precision without attaching any extra optic. Boasting the highest mobility, the SMG proved to be the viable choice to play with in Warzone ranked. This SMG gets easily outshined by some of the meta weapons in this segment. The weapon's raw damage, precision, and handling must be improved.

FAQs on Best PDSW 528 Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for the PDSW 528?

Let’s take a look at the best PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Rail: GR33 Light Rail

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Q2) Is the PDSW 528 close range?

Yes, players who tend to engage in close-range, especially during the end-game fights, prefer this PDSW 528 over most of the weapons in this segment. With the right set of attachments, it can wreak havoc inside the arena.

Q3) Where is the PDSW 528 in MW3 zombies?

Players can find the PDSW 528 on the G3 sector of the 11th floor. They must look for a supply box concealed inside a chamber behind the ladder that shows them the way to the rooftop.