The best Tempus Razorback loadout in MW3 Season 3 must boost the weapon's accuracy, recoil control, and overall range. This Assault Rifle can excel at medium and certain long-range gunfight scenarios. It has a controllable recoil kick and features a competitive fire rate.

Let us look at the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone Season 3 with a brief description of the attachments and all the gear that can be used in the class.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Tempus Razorback MW3 loadout attachment

Tempus Razorback loadout MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Xten Ported 290

Xten Ported 290 Barrel: 16” Tankr-V

16” Tankr-V Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Mk3 Reflector

Mk3 Reflector Underbarrel: Holger Vertical Grip

The Xten Ported 290 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control, making it easier to take down enemies without missing a shot. The 16” Tankr-V barrel is a fantastic attachment for enabling long-range spray capabilities while boosting overall damage output and range. The FSS OLE-V Laser increases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The Mk3 Reflector optic is a winning choice for MW3’s medium-sized maps but can be swapped out according to your preference. The Holger Vertical Grip under-barrel adds more stability to the weapon and makes it easier to control.

Best Tempus Razorback Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

Here are all the gear you should use alongside this Tempus Razorback loadout in MW3 Season 3:

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Glove: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW3

The Tempus Razorback can be obtained in MW3 by completing a few tasks found in the Armory Challenges.

Best alternative to Tempus Razorback in MW3

SVA 545 Assault Rifle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The SVA 545 is a great alternative to the Tempus Razorback in MW3 Season 3. It features a competitive yet controllable recoil with a high damage output. It is flexible and can be built around both medium and long-range gunfights. Pairing this with an agility build can help dominate the lobbies and rake in a high number of eliminations with ease.

Pros & Cons of the Tempus Razorback

The Tempus Razorback has a few drawbacks that keep it from making it into MW3’s meta loadouts. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:

Pros Cons High fire rate and damage output. High recoil and gun kick. Capable of dominating in the medium range. Fails to perform in close and most long-range gunfights without dedicated builds.

FAQs on Best Tempus Razorback loadout for MW3

Q1) What is the best gun in MW3?

Answer: The MCW is a popular choice for this category owing to its highly balanced and newcomer-friendly nature. However, the devs roll out balance changes that shift the meta significantly throughout the seasons.

Q2) Is the M4 good in MW3?

Answer: The M4 is a good choice in MW3. While it lacks firepower to compete with weapons like BP50, it has a balanced set of stats that can be lethal in the right hands.

Q3) Is Tempus Razorback good?

Answer: The Tempus Razorback is a good weapon but remains in the A-tier, which is just a step lower from the meta guns.

