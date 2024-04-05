The Best M16 loadout in MW3 Season 3 is suited for mid-range engagements. The weapon has returned to the game and retains its signature three-round burst fire mode. It inflicts high damage and can eliminate enemies with ease. It's easy to control and, with the right attachments, can be a formidable assault rifle in the game.

This article will explore the best M16 loadout in MW3 Season 3 that players can use to dominate the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best M16 MW3 loadout attachment

M16 loadout (Image via Activision)

Barrel : 11.5 Carbine Shroud

: 11.5 Carbine Shroud Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock

: Demo Fade Pro Stock Muzzle : Corvus Slash Gen. 2

: Corvus Slash Gen. 2 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The Corvus Slash Gen. 2 will help to provide recoil steadiness in the M16, providing a steady aim and making the gun easier to control. The 11.5 Carbine Shroud will help to increase Hip Fire control and would help to increase bullet velocity.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is a laser attachment that will help increase aim down sight speed and aiming stability. The FTAC Ripper 56 will help to increase idle aim stability and lastly, the Demo Fade Pro Stock will boost sprint speed and aim walking speed in M16 loadout in MW3 Season 3.

Best M16 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment you can utilize along with this assault rifle:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 3

Players can easily unlock the M16 in MW3 by playing with Icarus 556 and advancing it up to level 13. Once it is leveled up, players can equip the M16 Assault rifle in their inventory.

Best alternative to M16 in MW3

STB 556 (Image via Activision)

Those searching for an alternative to M16 loadout in MW3 can opt for the STB 556. It is a powerful assault rifle known for its versatility and excellent handling. This weapon boasts good damage and accuracy at mid-range and has a manageable recoil pattern which makes it easy to aim and control the bullet spread on targets.

The STB 556 excels in accuracy and offers versatile capabilities for engaging opponents at mid-range, and with precise aim, it can even be effective in long-range combat.

Pros and Cons of the M16 in MW3

The M16 is a highly regarded assault rifle, making it a common choice among players. However, it's essential to acknowledge its limitations. The following outlines the advantages and disadvantages of the M16 in MW3.

Pros Cons Excels in medium-range fights. Not a viable option for close counters. Fires high-damage burst shots that can easily down enemies. Missing the first shots in a burst fire can lead to immediate failure in a fight.

FAQs on Best M16 loadout in MW3

Q1) What are the best M16 attachments for MW3?

Answer: Here are the best M16 attachments for MW3

Q2) Is M16 good in MW3?

Answer: The M16 is a decent assault rifle that can swiftly eliminate enemies in medium range with its powerful burst fire rounds in MW3.

Q3) What is the fastest assault rifle in MW3?

Answer: The FR Avancer boasts the greatest fire rate among guns within its class which makes it the fastest assault rifle in MW3 Season 3.