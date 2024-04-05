Best M13B loadout in MW3 Season 3

The best M13B loadout in MW3 will help players dominate the competition. Introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, it was one of the best assault rifles in the game. This weapon shows remarkable proficiency in managing recoil and performs exceptionally well in medium-range combat scenarios.

Here's the best M13B loadout in MW3 that can be used along with all its attachments and the complete class setups.

Best M13B loadout attachment in MW3

M13B loadout (Image via Activision)

Here are the best loadout attachments for M13B you should use in MW3 Season 3:

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor discreetly conceals players from opponents' radar, enabling a stealthy approach. By remaining undetected on the radar, they can freely navigate the map, without being bothered by the concern of revealing their location with each shot.

The MK. 3 Reflector is a red dot optic that offers a clear sight picture with a minimal profile. This makes it ideal for players who want a clean sight picture without sacrificing too much peripheral vision.

The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip underbarrel reduces vertical recoil making shots more accurate. The D37 Grip will make the weapon more stable when firing and is a suitable attachment for weapons with high recoil patterns.

The 45-round magazine ensures players have a plentiful amount of ammunition, reducing the need to reload during combat.

Best M13B MW3 loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment you can utilize for the M13B loadout in MW3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the M13B in Modern Warfare 3

The M13B is automatically accessible if you owned it in the previous game version. New players must play several matches and advance their account to Level 55 and then complete the necessary challenges to obtain this assault rifle in the game.

Best alternative to M13B in MW3

M13C (Image via Activision)

Those searching for an alternative to the M13B loadout can opt for the M13C. It was introduced in MW3 through the Shadow Siege MW3 Reveal Event. It offers substantial damage output, capable of defeating multiple opponents with just a few shots. However, the M13C has a slower fire rate than some other assault rifles. Therefore, accurate aiming and measured bursts are crucial to optimize its performance.

Pros and Cons of the M13B in MW3

The M13B is a good assault rifle, which makes it an ideal primary weapon. However, acknowledging its limitations is essential. The following outlines the advantages and disadvantages of the M13B in MW3:

Pros Cons High fire rate that can easily down enemies. Ammo depletes quickly due to the high rate of fire. Impressive time to kill which makes it one of the fastest killing weapons in the game. Recoil is manageable but takes time to control due to varied recoil patterns with different attachments.

FAQs on best M13B loadout in MW3

Q1) What are the best loadout attachments for M13B

Answer: The best loadout attachments for M13B in MW3 are

Q2) Is the M13B good in MW3?

Answer: The M13B is a formidable assault rifle in MW3, providing an excellent balance of firepower and precision. However, its mastery demands a degree of proficiency in managing recoil and ammunition consumption. For those willing to invest time and effort, the M13B can be extremely strong, enough to inflict significant damage in skilled hands.

Q3) What is the most powerful gun in MW3 Season 3?

Answer: Presently, the SVA 545 Assault Rifle is the most powerful weapon in the third Season of MW3. When equipped with the optimal attachments, it can significantly impact the gaming experience in online lobbies.