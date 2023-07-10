Best 556 Icarus loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The 556 Icarus is featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a Light Machine Gun (LMG). It excels in medium-range engagements in particular, while maintaining impressive competitiveness even at extended ranges, rivaling some of the game's best weapons right now. Yet the weapon has a learning curve, owing mostly to its unpredictable recoil pattern.

The 556 Icarus is a weapon that will provide a favorable outcome with a little practice and a proper loadout setup. The following article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to unleash the full potential of the weapon with appropriate attachments, class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2?

The 556 Icarus is a dependable and adaptable alternative that may serve as a suitable substitute for an assault rifle. Despite having a lesser damage output, it distinguishes itself from other Light Machine Guns (LMGs) with its remarkable rate of fire. It is a jack-of-all-trades weapon with greater mobility, missing a single spectacular quality yet giving a well-rounded performance in numerous aspects.

The weapon excels in mid to long-range combat but struggles in close-range encounters. It is advisable to equip a powerful Submachine Gun (SMG) to ensure flexibility in all conditions. Furthermore, optimizing the weapon's potential for success involves the installation of a well-designed class setup, which increases the chance of winning even further.

Primary weapon: 556 Icarus

556 Icarus Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / VEL 46

Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / VEL 46 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for 556 Icarus?

To maximize the performance of the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2, carefully selected attachments must be installed that mitigate its flaws and give a competitive edge. The following build prioritizes decreasing recoil while simultaneously increasing the weapon's range damage, giving you an advantage over your opponents and achieving ideal battle outcomes.

556 Icarus loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.65)

Echoless-80 (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.65) Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16" Barr (vertical +0.32; horizontal +0.21)

FTAC Coldforge 16" Barr (vertical +0.32; horizontal +0.21) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.43; horizontal +4.94)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.43; horizontal +4.94) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.21)

The Echoless-80 muzzle and the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel are the most crucial attachments that will make the weapon stable and maintain its effectiveness in long-range with increased bullet velocity, damage range, recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability, and hip fire accuracy along with noise suppression.

The FTAC Coldforge 16" Barr barrel and the 5.56 High-Velocity ammo will boast the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 is the go-to optic for most weapons since it provides superior visibility with precise sight without any distractions.

How to unlock the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2?

To get your hands on the 556 Icarus LMG, you will have to play some matches either in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 with the M4 (assault rifle) and get it to level 19.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

