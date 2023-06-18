Best 556 Icarus loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

Warzone 2 players have been busy getting accustomed to the brand new health and armor changes in Season 4. Weapons like the 556 Icarus LMG have been significantly affected, and many are unsure how to build the best loadout for the machine gun, as it can be a great primary choice when paired with another fully automatic secondary weapon.

With many attachment options available for the 556 Icarus, you can easily make the best of the weapon in Warzone 2, but it is important to first identify the crucial attachment that aids the loadout.

Running the best class setup for 556 Icarus in Call of Duty Warzone 2

The 556 Icarus heavyweight LMG is a great long-range firearm capable of suppressing enemies from afar. The weapon does not require any drastic modifications like an extended mag. However, it can use some decent upgrades to make it more viable in firefights.

The weapon has a fairly long-range TTK (time-to-kill) of 894, even after the latest Season 4 patch in Warzone 2. Moreover, the massive magazine belt holder also helps the weapon with its damage output and a never-ending firing barrage.

Attachments to run on the 556 Icarus LMG in Warzone 2 Season 4

You can use the following attachments on 556 Icarus after the Season 4 update.

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Optic : Aim OP-V4 or preference

: Aim OP-V4 or preference Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Receiver: 5.56 NATO

You will not have to worry about the magazine size, as the 75-round default belt will serve you well without any issues. Having 150 rounds in reserve makes the Icarus even more of a force to be reckoned with. The LMG is a great choice for aggressive gameplay and chasing enemies. You can also use it to support your squad's sniper, as the suppression rate is excellent with Icarus.

How can you unlock the 556 Icarus LMG in-game?

Unlocking the 556 Icarus is relatively simple in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. You do not have to go through the difficult task of unlocking multiple weapon trees to acquire this LMG. Moreover, it also comes across as one of the more balanced firearms in the game.

To unlock the LMG in Warzone 2, you have to use the following method:

Level up your M4 to Level 18.

Alternatively, owning the Vault Edition for Modern Warfare 2 will also give you access to 556 Icarus, as it comes with a pre-unlocked weapon tree for M4.

Feel free to try out different combinations of attachments for the 556 Icarus in the game. Activision offers a plethora of options for each firearm, so you can have a unique experience with each of them.

