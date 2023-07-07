Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 was released on June 14, 2023. It added a ton of content to the game, including six new maps catering to 6v6, Gunfight, and Ground War. Two new weapons, the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle and the ISO 45 SMG, were also added to the game and have shifted the meta by a margin.

Even with the new SMG in the title, the Lachmann Sub is still a fan-favorite because of its versatility. It is a fast weapon with high mobility and fire rate that can defeat enemies at close to medium distances. However, to make the most of the gun, players will have to equip the correct attachments in Season 4.

What is the best Lachmann Sub class setup in Modern Warfare 2?

First, to unlock this weapon in Modern Warfare 2, players will have to go through the Lachmann Meer platform. The Lachmann 762 is the first weapon that they will have to unlock, after which they need to level it up to unlock the second gun on the platform, the Lachmann 556. This one has the capability to unlock the Lachmann Sub by reaching level 12.

Next, equip the best perks in your loadout with this gun to maximize your potential in multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2. Battle Hardened will effectively help you keep your momentum high as you will not be slowed down by stuns, flashes, or be eliminated by explosives in one hit. Equipping the Bomb Squad perk will also help in taking reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives.

Fast Hands is the best Bonus Perk to go with the Lachmann Sub. This will help you quickly reload your SMG, which can run out of bullets quite quickly. Lastly, Ghost should be the choice of Ultimate Perk, as it allows you to easily flank enemies without being detected.

In terms of equipment, the Drill Charge is the best lethal explosive to have while running and gunning. It pushes enemies out of corners, helping you eliminate them. The Flash Grenade should also be equipped as Tactical Equipment so that enemies cannot keep track of your movement, and coupled with the Field Upgrade, Dead Silence, the loadout is complete.

Best attachments for the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2

Used for close to medium-range firefights, the Lachmann Sub will be able to outperform the majority of other weapons. However, it lacks in performance when used at long ranges. The following attachments will improve it exponentially:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-1

The XTEN Razor Comp Muzzle will reduce vertical and horizontal recoil, while the VLK LZR 7MW will improve the gun's ADS speed. Having No Stock equipped will also improve ADS speed, coupled with an increased movement speed.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel will account for the reduced accuracy. This is because of the previous No Stock attachment as the Lachmann TCG-1 further improves the weapon's precision.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is currently live on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes