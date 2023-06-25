How to get the secret 'Rise Up' MP5 Blueprint in Warzone 2

Rise Up is a secret Weapon Blueprint for the Lachmann Sub (MP5) in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It comes with four attachments that enhance the weapon's qualities. The Blueprint is rewarded to players upon successfully completing the Body Scan Easter Egg, exclusively found in Vondel. But at the moment, it is available only in the Resurgence modes.

This makes it a challenging endeavor for players as, unlike in the case of DMZ, players are short on time and constantly trying to evade danger in Resurgence.

The streets of Vondel are full of mysteries. There's plenty on offer, from secret locations to hidden quests and rewards. Players can earn unique Gold Weapon Blueprints, Execution animations, Stickers, and Emblems by completing a series of secret quests.

One hidden mission on the map is the Body Scan Easter Egg which rewards players with the Rise Up MP5 Blueprint. This guide will take a closer look at how to get it by completing the Body Scan Easter Egg in Warzone 2.

How to complete the Vondel Body Scan Easter Egg in Warzone 2

As mentioned, the Body Scan Easter Egg is only accessible on Vondel's Resurgence modes, irrespective of the squad size. Hence, before beginning the quest, select the correct game mode.

Once spawned in, you will have to look for a secret backpack. They usually appear randomly across the map on a single run. So if you find them once in a certain area, there is no guarantee they will reappear in the exact location on the next run.

However, the community has noted a few locations that have a high probability of them spawning. These include:

Fire Dept - On a blue carpet on top of the building. (Highest chances of spawning).

- On a blue carpet on top of the building. (Highest chances of spawning). Police Dept - Under the helipad on top of the building.

- Under the helipad on top of the building. Mall - Near the vent in the southern part of the rooftop.

- Near the vent in the southern part of the rooftop. Market - Next to the ladder near the UAV Tower on the rooftop.

Next to the ladder near the UAV Tower on the rooftop. Castle - Near the windows on top of the northwest tower.

- Near the windows on top of the northwest tower. University - Near the western spiral ramp on the roof-level parking deck.

Secret backpack in the Fire Department in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via @Tridzo on YouTube)

Once located, proceed to interact with it. This will scan the item and show you a set of coordinates on your phone. Make sure to take a screenshot of it or note it down. Now, follow the coordinates on your map. At each such location, there will be a secret code that you must scan. They are usually hidden underwater near a bridge or boat.

Since scanning the backpack provides you with four coordinates, you must decode them all. Doing so will alert you with a message stating 'Decoding Completed.' A plane will then fly across Vondel with an 'Encrypted Crate' message. All players on the map will be able to see it. Intercept the crate by following the pink smoke on the map.

Follow the pink smoke (Image via @Tridzo on YouTube)

When you open the crate (this isn't instantaneous and takes time), it will drop many items, such as Gas Masks, Ammo, and the Rise Up MP5 Blueprint.

This is all there is to know about the Rise Up Blueprint in Warzone 2. Once you acquire it, the Blueprint will be unlocked and available for use in custom loadouts across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes