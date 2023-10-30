For many years, Sony's PlayStation systems have been one of the main pillars of gaming. Because of its coveted exclusives, the platform has become the preferred option for many and is home to some of the best video games ever created. Although the PlayStation 5's launch was a little lackluster, it currently has a ton of incredible titles and is expected to receive even more in the near future.

With several huge launches that have provided a fun, enjoyable experience, 2023 has been a fantastic year for the PlayStation 5. Of course, there are a ton of amazing new games to look forward to as the end of the year quickly approaches. This article lists some interesting games coming to Sony's console in the near future.

These PlayStation 5 titles that are coming soon are worth checking out

1) Like a Dragon Gaiden

Kiryu Kazuma is back once more (Image via SEGA)

At its core, the Yakuza or Like a Dragon franchise is an emotional tale of good and virtuous men in the criminal world, but it's also all about style, spectacular boss battles, and ridiculous side missions. Many believe that series protagonist Kiryu Kazuma is one of the most well-written characters in video game history.

Before the Dragon of Dojima can pass the torch entirely to Ichiban Kasuga, he returns for one last showdown. The events of Like a Dragon Gaiden will take place between the sixth and seventh games in the franchise. Developer Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio has also stated that it will include some beloved gameplay features, such as Karaoke and Cabaret Club.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - November 9, 2023

2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

A year is incomplete without a new COD game (Image via Activision-Blizzard)

Whether you love or hate it, the new Modern Warfare rebooted series has had some of the best games the franchise has seen in years. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will be launched in a few days and will continue the story of the second rebooted Modern Warfare game released back in 2022.

Players enjoyed the multiplayer mode during pre-launch trial periods. A short time to kill or TTK was an annoying aspect of the 2022 title, which angered a lot of the player base. However, Activision-Blizzard seemed to have taken note of this. Apart from this, players are looking forward to seeing more of the Task Force gang in action.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - November 10, 2023

3) Persona 5: Tactica

More Persona songs by Lyn? Hell Yeah! (Image via Atlus)

Atlus's release of Persona 5 spin-offs and crossovers has become a meme at this point. Nonetheless, fans will always appreciate more of the Phantom Thieves. Joker and his gang set the world on fire with the release of the original in 2016, and the release of Royal boosted the game's popularity even more.

After demolishing Palaces and Jails in the alternate reality called Metaverse, the Phantom Thieves of Heart returns. This time, their mission is to aid a rebel group led by Erina, one of the main characters in Persona 5 Tactics.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Launch Date - November 17, 2023

4) The Walking Dead: Destinies

Rewrite your destiny (Image via AMC)

The Walking Dead is a pop culture behemoth. What began as a modest comic book quickly became one of television's best-known shows. It also received multiple video games, each recounting its own story in the same setting. These titles, developed by Telltale Games, are critically acclaimed video games.

The Walking Dead: Destinies, the next game from Gamehill Entertainment, is all about portraying the story of the first few seasons of the show, but with a twist. You play Rick Grimes, and you have the option of continuing your journey as it was presented in the TV series or deviating from it. You will also be able to face off against the Walkers, the zombie-like creatures from the show. The game will include several of the show's renowned characters and locations as well.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Launch Date - November 17, 2023

5) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Finally, a game where you can explore the mines of Moria (Image via Free Range Games)

The Lord of the Rings has established its presence in the mainstream media landscape as both a literary work and an acclaimed movie trilogy. One of the key locations in the story is the dwarven kingdom of Moria, a huge mine that fell to the attacks of the Balrog.

The upcoming title, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, is a survival game that will take place after the movie's events where you play as a dwarf who is a part of the team trying to retake the city of Khazad Dum.

Platforms - PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - December 5, 2023

6) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The game's environment and enemies take a lot of inspiration from Ancient Assyrian and Arabic folklore (Image via Ubisoft)

The Prince of Persia series was one of Ubisoft's most successful franchises in the 2000s. However, the series was left for dead for a long time due to poor response to the 2010 release, The Forgotten Sands, and the popularity of their new project, Assassin's Creed. Ubisoft announced the Sands of Time remake in 2020, but due to initial criticism, the game has been delayed.

The studio has now promised another title, which will be a side-scrolling platformer. The Lost Crown is scheduled to be released early next year. It will introduce a new hero as well as numerous powers. Players will also be able to use iconic mechanics such as rewinding time.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Launch Date - January 18, 2024

7) Tekken 8

The feud between the Mishima family continues (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

Alongside Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, Tekken is one of the biggest names when it comes to fighting games. The primary focus of the narrative has always been the conflict in the Mishima family as the father attempts to murder their son and vice versa.

This story will be carried out in Tekken 8, where protagonist Jin Kazama will battle his father, Kazuya Mishima. The Unreal 5 engine powers the visually stunning game. Those who participated in the Closed Beta Test expressed their love for how seamless and impressive the fighting looks.

Platforms - PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - January 26, 2024

8) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Master and his student finally team up? (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza Gaiden's developers, Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio, aren't afraid to go above and beyond. Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will continue the narrative of Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist of the seventh mainstream Yakuza game.

In the game, Ichiban will be aided by Kazuma Kiryu, the longtime protagonist of the series. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, fans have long desired to see the two dragons work together. They'll be supported by Ichiban's pals, including Saeko, Nanba, and others.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - January 26, 2024

9) Persona 3 Reload

The only reason to engage in a combat scenario in Persona 3? Mass Destruction (Image via Atlus)

The Persona series is the most well-known of the MegaTen games, and when Persona 3 was released in 2006, it was a big hit. The game has previously been re-released twice, first in FES with an expanded epilogue chapter and once in Portable with a new female heroine. P3 is a beautifully written tale that tackles profound themes of grief, humanism, and accepting death.

Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the original. Those who enjoyed Persona 5 but could not play the original third one due to it being dated can now enjoy this masterpiece. On the other hand, those who appreciated the original can relive their experiences in a new and gorgeous HD palette.

Platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Launch Date - February 2, 2024

10) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and Aerith can finally continue their journey to save Midgar (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII, released in 1997, is one of the most iconic JRPGs and is also the franchise's most well-known title. Fans were thrilled when Square Enix released the complete remake of the game, which was dubbed Final Fantasy VII Remake. The updated version was split into three parts by the company because the original was a huge game with a sprawling narrative that covered a lot of ground.

The second part of Cloud Strife's adventure is titled Rebirth. Other original characters, such as the mutant Red XIII, will join the gang of four. Fans are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to set out on this thrilling adventure and take on the evil SHINRA corporation.

Platforms - PlayStation 5

Launch Date - February 29, 2024