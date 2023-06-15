Why Yakuza 8 is titled Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza 8 recently received a rebrand in America, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. For decades, this franchise has been known as Yakuza in America and Ryu ga Gotoku in Japan; that Japanese phrase predictably translates into Like a Dragon. However, in a move that surprised many fans, the series has received a name-change in America. For both the upcoming Kiryu side-game and the next mainline entry, due out in early 2024, fans are going to need to get used to a new name.

Now Yakuza 8 is being called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. For those that are understandably confused, the RGG social media team sent out a tweet to explain this major change.

Yakuza 8 receives name-change to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the most successful title in the series on an international level, according to SEGA’s Shuji Utsumi. That means there are likely a wealth of new fans who’s first protagonist in the franchise was the energetic Kasuga Ichiban.

In the Japanese releases, the series was called Like a Dragon, followed by a number and subtitle. For example, Yakuza 7 (Like a Dragon) was called Like a Dragon 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness in Japan. In America, they are called Yakuza 0, 1, 2, 3, et cetera.

However, Masayoshi Yokoyama, the Director of RGG Studio, gave a statement about this major change to the franchise’s name in America. In Japan, the title will simply be called Ryu Ga Gotoku 8, since it is far too complex for simply one subtitle.

For the American version, they wanted to give a title that will make sense to the fans who recently started with the franchise. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is named this way because there were so many newcomers who are used to seeing Kasuga Ichiban and his story.

According to Masayoshi, the subtitle “Infinite Wealth” is something they’ve had in mind since that very first teaser was revealed. He has also said that the concept of "infinity" is tied deeply to the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

While long-time fans of the Yakuza franchise will know exactly what to look for, this naming convention makes sense for newcomers to the series. It also falls in line with the 2023 remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, which used the Japanese naming convention.

Little is known about this upcoming title from RGG Studios, other than it is still a turn-based RPG, and that it has two main protagonists. Both Kiryu and Kasuga are being billed as the main characters for the game.

There is still no release date given for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but perhaps fans will learn more about it in tonight’s RGG Summer Summit 2023. For now, they will simply have to satiate themselves with the two teasers for this upcoming title.

