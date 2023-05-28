RGG Summit Summer 2023: Timings, where to watch, what to expect, and more

SEGA's RGG Studio seems to have big plans for the future, and the upcoming event is proof of that fact. The Japanese developer behind the iconic Yakuza franchise has officially announced RGG Summit Summer 2023. This brand new livestream is set for June 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm PT/11:00 pm ET/4:00 am BST/8:30 am IST. Fans can certainly expect to hear news about upcoming titles as well as future plans from the beloved game developer.

Unsurprisingly, this event falls in line with a few other major gaming livestreams that are set for next month. While the announcement is disappointingly sparse on details, this reveal should excite fans nevertheless. As such, there's plenty of speculation within the community.

What can players expect from RGG Summit Summer 2023 and where to watch it?

The Like a Dragon series (previously known as Yakuza) making an appearance at the upcoming is a no-brainer. It is RGG Studio's most celebrated IP so far and already has a few entries in development. These primarily include the following:

Like a Dragon 8 - This is the latest mainline entry in the series and will be a successor to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Like its predecessor, it will be a turn-based JRPG with a party system. It already received a teaser trailer, where it was revealed that the iconic protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will be teaming up with the latest hero, Ichiban Kasuga, on a brand new adventure full of action and humor. It's set to arrive on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and PC.

This is the latest mainline entry in the series and will be a successor to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Like its predecessor, it will be a turn-based JRPG with a party system. It already received a teaser trailer, where it was revealed that the iconic protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will be teaming up with the latest hero, Ichiban Kasuga, on a brand new adventure full of action and humor. It's set to arrive on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and PC. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - This is supposed to be a side-entry in the franchise. However, it will follow the story of Kiryu after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. This title will return to the action-based combat of the older entries, which may be good news for fans who didn't appreciate the change in the series' design with the 2020 entry.

These two games will undoubtedly be featured at the event. But is there anything more? RGG Studio has certainly dabbled in different IPs, as seen with the Judgement games. These are a spin-off to the Like a Dragon series and recieved its latest entry "Lost Judgement" in 2021. Will the community get a brand new Judgement entry? Or another Like a Dragon spin-off? Perhaps a new IP altogether? The possibilities are endless. As such, players will need to wait until next month to find out.

The broadcast can be watched on their YouTube channel when it goes live in a few weeks.

