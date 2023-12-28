Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date guide: Platforms, editions, and more explained

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date is coming soon. The game has been teased all year, with plenty of footage and gameplay revealed for the upcoming turn-based RPG. Kasuga Ichiban is once again the protagonist, alongside his friends and Kiryu Kazuma. The team will head to Hawaii with the goal of finding Kasuga’s birthmother. Unfortunately, few things go as planned for the new series protagonist.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will be playable across a wide variety of platforms for pre-order: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and of course, PC. Said to be the biggest Like a Dragon game of all time, it’s going to be jam-packed with content. From the gripping main story, to familiar and new mini-games, players will have their hands full.

There are three editions of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth to pre-order as well. If you’re curious what each version will give you, and its cost, we have that for you in our comprehensive guide below.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date and pre-order guide on all platforms

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date is January 26, 2024. No matter which platform you want to play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth on, SEGA makes it incredibly easy for you to pre-order a copy. The Infinite Wealth website has a link to all platforms you can purchase the game on, as well as what each edition offers - but not the costs.

The title is available for pre-order right now across all platforms, and below you will find instructions on how to do that, whether you play on a PlayStation, Xbox, or Windows PC:

Note: Pre-ordering the game on a storefront will require payment up front, except certain physical storefronts (Eg: Gamestop)

Pre-order Like a Dragon on SEGA website

Head to the Infinite Wealth website.

Select Digital or Physical.

If Physical, select a platform/game edition (except PC), and a Storefront from which to pre-order at.

Confirm the purchase, select payment, and check out.

If Digital, select a platform and game edition.

Clicking the dition will take you to the platform’s website.

Confirm the purchase, select payment, and check out.

Pre-order Like a Dragon on PlayStation consoles

Go to the PlayStation Store app from your PlayStation 5's dashboard and search for the game. You can also use the official PS app for Android and iOS to place your pre-order for the game.

Select your preferred edition, and proceed to checkout.

The game will be added to your collection, and can be pre-loaded at the appropriate time.

Pre-order Like a Dragon on Xbox consoles

On your Xbox Series X|S, head to the Xbox Store and search for the game.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

The game will be added to your Xbox Library and can be pre-loaded at the appropriate time.

Pre-order Like a Dragon on Steam

Head to the “Store” tab on the Steam app or website.

Search for the game in question, and select an edition.

Select payment and proceed to checkout.

The game will be added to your library, to be pre-loaded at a later date.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth prices and editions

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will have three editions, each offering more content than the last. These also have various prices to align with what content each gives you. The three editions are the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. Regardless of the copy, the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date does not change.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth's whole story will be playable, no matter which version of the game you pre-order. The other editions come with extra addons to make the journey just a bit easier, or perhaps more fun. Here’s what each version comes with:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base Game

Hero Booster Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Special Job Set (Pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Base Game

Master Vacation Bundle

Hero Booster Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Special Job Set (Pre-order bonus)

Ultimate Edition ($109.99)

Base Game

Master Vacation Bundle

Assorted Outfit Bundle

Sujimon & Resort Bundle

Yakuza CD Collection Set

Hero Booster Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Special Job Set (Pre-order bonus)

The pre-order bonuses for the game contain the Hero Booster Pack, which offers a few items to increase your party members’ level and job rank by 1. It will also give the Special Job Set, which unlocks the Male Job: Linebacker and Female Job: Tennis Ace.

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles is January 26, 2024.