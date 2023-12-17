Best RPGs set to release in 2024 - Dragon's Dogma 2, Persona 3 Reload, and more

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for gaming, and in particular, RPGs. The first half of the year is set to bring multiple blockbuster RPG releases, such as Persona 3 Reload and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. All titles possess varied gameplay modes, blending in old-school turn-based formats with the more modern ARPG-styled combat systems.

Join us as we dive into the most hyped RPGs that are set to release in 2024, detailing their release dates and backgrounds.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The most anticipated RPGs set to release in 2024

From remakes of classic titles such as Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to brand-new entries in a franchise such as Dragon’s Dogma 2, here are the top RPG games set to release in 2024.

1) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The newest mainline entry in the Like A Dragon (formerly known as Yakuza) franchise, Infinite Wealth, follows the exploits of newcomer Ichiban Kasuga alongside series veteran Kazuma Kiryu. Together, they must discover the whereabouts of Ichiban’s mother, as well as deal with Kiryu’s battle against cancer.

Like the prior mainline entry, Yakuza 7/Like A Dragon, the sequel also follows a turn-based formula for its gameplay, adding with it the classic Yakuza charm.

Infinite Wealth is set to release worldwide on January 26, 2024.

2) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload (P3R) is a remake of the classic Persona 3 RPG from Atlus. The remake brings with it the base game (excluding content from The P3P and FES editions), remade entirely from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. Players can expect a revamped combat system, complete with a visual overhaul, bringing it in line with modern AAA titles. All of this is expected to hopefully retain the story and charm of the original 2006 release.

Persona 3 Reload is yet another turn-based game, following developer Atlus’ usual spin on the formula.

P3R will be released on February 2, 2024, across multiple platforms.

3) Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

The second entry in the ongoing Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, Rebirth, takes place shortly after the events of the first game. Still reeling from the aftermath of the destruction of the Sector 7 Slums and an encounter with none other than Sephiroth, Cloud and his party must find a way to deal with the fallout of a new, altered timeline.

Rebirth follows the upgraded, action-focused combat of the newer Final Fantasy titles, whilst still keeping traditional Final Fantasy elements.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is to be released on February 29, 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

4) Dragon’s Dogma 2

The highly anticipated sequel to 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma was first announced during the 11th anniversary of the first title. Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes place in the same universe, featuring similar political themes and characters. Additional details regarding the title are still unknown, but players can expect a more “modern” approach to the classic formula, updated with AAA-esque visuals and free-flowing combat.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release worldwide as a current-gen-only title on March 22, 2024.

5) Avowed

Avowed, an upcoming RPG from beloved developer Obsidian Entertainment, is a single-player focused title much akin to games such as Skyrim and Oblivion. Avowed has been described as a unique spin on the ever-popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, taking inspiration from its huge open world, magic, and role-playing themes. After the massive success of The Outer Worlds, stakes (and expectations) are sky-high for this title.

Avowed is set to release sometime in 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The game is also likely to be added to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

For more news, guides, and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.