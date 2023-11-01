7 turn-based RPGs with the best storyline

In a turn-based role-playing game (RPG), players primarily interact with the world by taking turns in combat. While some titles follow customs and center on a band of heroes battling an evil empire or supreme antagonist, others venture more toward personal and smaller stories. All things considered, RPGs have the ability to tell some of the most amazing and exciting stories.

Despite the turn-based genre slightly declining from its former glory, there are still a lot of classic games that are fun due to their simple yet classy art style. This article lists the best turn-based RPGs right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Divinity Original Sin 2 and other great turn-based RPGs with captivating storylines

1) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

RPG - Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

In series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi's last game with Sega, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Ichiban Kasuga replaced franchise star Kazuma Kiryu. The new main character was accompanied by a fresh battle system that took inspiration from Dragon Quest.

Ichiban goes on a humorous and unexpectedly tragic journey into the criminal underworld alongside an enjoyable cast of party members, all of whom contribute to the amazing writing and world-building that define earlier chapters.

2) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

RPG - Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Image via Square Enix)

The plot for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age revolves around a group of energetic, youthful heroes who are guided by a cool-headed commander. The cast of characters also spend some time learning about themselves while en route to save the world.

When Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age was released back in 2017, it was a breath of fresh air because JRPG storylines had been heading towards darker, more adult themes in the years prior. Instead, this game's story was firmly grounded in a conventional narrative style for players of a wider demographic to enjoy.

3) Wasteland 2

RPG - Wasteland 2 (Image via inXile Entertainment)

In the alternate history depicted in Wasteland 2, modern society has been devastated by a worldwide nuclear conflict. As the leader of a team of "Desert Rangers," you are tasked with aiding other survivors.

When the body of a seasoned ranger is discovered, you are immediately thrown into a quest for knowledge, and you decide it is your responsibility to learn the reason for his death and finish his assignment.

4) Valkyria Chronicles

RPG - Valkyria Chronicles (Image via SEGA)

Valkyria Chronicles is a World War II title that takes place in a steampunk-influenced alternate reality. On the made-up continent of Europe, the struggle between the Atlantic Federation and the Imperial Alliance is at the core of the story.

This anime-styled game focuses on strife, love, and dedication. It should be enjoyable for the general audience of gamers.

5) Fallout 2

RPG - Fallout 2 (Image via Black Isle Studios)

Fallout 2's narrative takes place some 80 years after Fallout's events. As the direct descendent of the Fallout Vault Dweller, you must locate a Garden of Eden Creation Kit (GECK) to successfully terraform the destroyed wasteland into a healthy ecosystem.

You will face a variety of foes on your journey, from ridiculous Super Mutants to deadly Deathclaws. However, you will also run into some amiable folks who will offer you assignments, prizes, random items, and their sincere gratitude.

6) Final Fantasy 7

RPG - Final Fantasy 7 (Image via Square Enix)

Even today, turn-based RPG game developers take inspiration from the success of the classic Final Fantasy 7. The storyline starts with a gang of environmentalists trying to overthrow a greedy megacorporation and then turns into a global journey exploring identity, capitalism, and retaliation.

The latter portion of Final Fantasy 7 is dominated by Cloud and Sephiroth's long-standing animosity. This is because the game employs a unique inciting incident to reveal a far wider narrative, a tactic that results in something genuinely exceptional.

7) Divinity: Original Sin 2

RPG - Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

Divinity: Original Sin 2's tale starts on a ferry bound for Fort Joy, an island jail reserved for people with "Source" abilities. Afterward, a strong sorcerer breaks free from her shackles and begins destroying items on your boat. You are then saved by your god, or perhaps a demon, and your trip officially starts when you wash up on the coast.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has so much writing that it could take up multiple novels. Even though there is a great deal of voice acting, there is just too much dialogue and lore to be completely voice-acted. Additionally, everything pertaining to your character's development is under your control.

With so many classic titles available, you’ll never really run out of games hailing from the turn-based genre. While some may consider it to be a dying genre in the industry, there are still many fans who enjoy strategically taking turns in defeating their adversaries.