Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load date and time revealed

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020's phenomenal Final Fantasy 7 Remake, is just a few months away from official release. In a recent PlayStation State of Play showcase, Square Enix finally delivered a confirmed release date for the game, alongside a bunch of details regarding its pre-order and editions.

As the sequel to one of the most beloved action role-playing games on the PlayStation 4, fans are ecstatic with the impending arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. With its pre-orders recently going live on the PlayStation Store, we finally have a definitive pre-load date and time.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including its pre-load date and time on PS5, potential file size, editions, prices, and more.

When can you pre-load Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the PlayStation 5?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PlayStation Store page gives a look at its pre-load date (Image via PlayStation, Sportskeeda)

Releasing as a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake will arrive on February 29, 2024. Following the recent announcement of its official release date, pre-orders have gone live on the PlayStation Store, allowing players to grab their copy of the game and keep it ready for pre-loading.

According to the PlayStation Store page, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available for pre-load on February 27, 2024, roughly 48 hours prior to its official release. While there is no specific time mentioned on the store, pre-loads on PS5 usually go live at midnight local time.

As for the game's file size, Square Enix and PlayStation have yet to give any information. However, Square Enix has mentioned multiple times in the game's marketing and trailers that FF7 Rebirth will come in two discs (a first for any PlayStation 5 exclusive title).

This does translate into the title being roughly around the 150 to 200-gigabyte ballpark in terms of file size.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and prices

Much like Square Enix's previous Final Fantasy titles, the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake is offered in multiple editions and bundles. Starting with the $70 Standard Edition, going all the way to the $90 Deluxe Edition Twin Pack. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions, their prices, contents, and more:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Standard Twin Pack ($70)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Twin Pack ($90)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

The pre-order bonus accompanying every edition, granted you pre-purchase the title on PlayStation 5, includes the exclusive Summoning Materia - Moogle Trio.