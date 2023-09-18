Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms and more explored

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which fans have been anxiously waiting for more than three years, now finally has a confirmed release date. During the recently held PlayStation State of Play event, Square Enix finally revealed the game's official release date, alongside the pre-order details.

Much like its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is releasing as a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, however, the game will arrive on other platforms, i.e., PC, later down the line. Following the announcement of the release date, the digital pre-orders for the game also went live on the PlayStation Store.

However, unlike the previous title in the series, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is being offered in multiple different bundles and editions, which admittedly, can get a tad confusing for players. To help you decide which edition to get, here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. However, much like the previous title - Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the sequel will also make its way to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), after its PS5 exclusivity expires. For the time being, if you want to get your hands on the game as early as possible, you will need access to the console.

Here's how to pre-order the game on your PlayStation 5:

Go to the PlayStation Store app from your PlayStation 5's dashboard and search for the game. (You can also use the official PS app for Android and iOS to place your pre-order for the game.)

Once you land on the game's store page, select your preferred edition, and proceed to checkout.

It should be mentioned that pre-ordering a game on the PS Store will require immediate payment.

After you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PS library and will be ready for you to pre-load as soon as it goes live.

Pre-loads on PlayStation 5 usually go live roughly 48 hours prior to the game's release. While pre-loading is entirely optional, doing so before the game's official release does make it easier to jump into the game as soon as it unlocks, without having to wait for it to download and install.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and prices

Much like any other modern AAA release, especially the ones coming from Square Enix and PlayStation, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is offered in multiple different editions. However, unlike the previous title, there's also a special bundle this time around, which includes both FF7 Rebirth and the previous title, FF7 Remake, at a deal price.

The bundle is especially geared towards newcomers, who might've missed out on the previous title. What makes this bundle really special is its price, which, surprisingly, remains the same as the base FF7 Rebirth. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions, their contents, and price.

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Standard Twin Pack ($70)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Twin Pack ($90)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

The pre-order bonus included with all the editions of the game, granted you pre-purchase Final Fatnasy 7 Rebirth, includes the following:

Summoning Materia: Moogle Trio

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to be released on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.