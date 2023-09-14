Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play trailer features release date, new playable characters, summons, and more

The final presentation of State of Play featured Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In the lengthy trailer, players got to see a ton of familiar characters and concepts return. From classic bosses like the Midgar Zolom to friendly faces like Cait Sith and Yuffie, there’s so much to look forward to. However, alongside the potential new party members, cut scenes, and action-packed gameplay, we received the official release date for FF7 Rebirth. The two-disc game will arrive on February 29, 2024, alongside a wealth of content.

We’ll go over the most important bits of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer from the Sony State of Play presentation.

Warning: Features spoilers for the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s latest trailer gives an early 2024 release date

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s official release date is February 29, 2024. The PlayStation 5 exclusive is going to bring familiar story beats together, along with some intriguing decisions. For example, Zack Fair was dead in the original timeline when Final Fantasy 7 kicked off.

In one of the final cutscenes of the remake, however, he showed up at Aerith’s church. He was beaten up but was still very much alive. Quite a few familiar story beats will be taking place in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Throughout the trailer, players saw the village of Kalm, Lower and Upper Junon, Cosmo Canyon, and the huge field outside the Mithril Cave.

There were also bosses like the Midgar Zolom making an appearance in the trailer. We may have also seen our first tease of the Emearld weapon, but that’s not confirmed at this time.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s latest trailer teased characters, summons, and chocobos

Naturally, that wasn't the final form of Sephiroth in FF7 Remake (Image via Square Enix)

One of FF7’s most popular characters was confirmed to at least appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Vincent. He emerged right at the end, kicking out of his coffin and making a dramatic appearance, likely still in Nibelheim. We saw quite a few party members coming together as well.

But the latest ones were Red XIII (in terms of combat), Cait Sith, and Yuffie. Zack and Vincent made appearances in the trailer, but it’s unclear if they will be party members. But Zack did show up carrying Cloud, which means it was probably right towards the beginning of the game, after the disaster that shook Midgar.

We already figured Yuffie would be joining the party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but this trailer confirmed it during her fight alongside Barrett. The trailer also alluded to dual-techs like in Chrono Trigger, as Barrett and Yuffie appeared to work together to create a bigger attack.

Looks like we'll see far more useful chocobos in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

In addition, we saw a few chocobos of varying colors making their way into the game. A Blue-Green chocobo soared through the air, while a Black one deftly climbed up a cliff with Cloud on his back. We saw the return of Gold Saucer mini-games and some powerful allies.

The trailer showcased at least two summons: Odin and Alexander, as well as Cloud and Sephiroth battling together. This means the game progresses from the storytime in Kalm all the way through at least Junon and Cosmo Canyon.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will hit PlayStation 5 exclusively on February 29, 2023. For more gameplay, here’s the trailer released during Summer Game Fest 2023.