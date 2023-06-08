Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gameplay trailer reveal - Release window, gameplay, story, and more

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth marked the grand finale of Summer Game Fest 2023. What started off as simply a rumor several years ago has culminated in a gorgeous remake of a classic RPG from Square Enix. Fans had only received a tiny glimpse of what the Remake sequel would offer until today. A few minutes of gameplay showed storyline hints, explorable areas, party members, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth appears to retain the action RPG combat that fans grew to love in the first remake, but now there will be more to enjoy. The game is slated to arrive on two discs, which is massive for a PlayStation 5 title. Here’s what we know from this Summer Game Fest trailer.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth receives release window

Unfortunately, there’s no hard release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, we do know that it’s coming in 2024. The visual concepts in the trailer were polished and smooth, offering a large series of moments from Disc 1 of the original FF7. The original remake ended at the escape from Midgar, and that’s where the Summer Game Fest trailer began.

The latter half of 2023 is likely to provide more concrete details regarding the Remake's second part, including its release date. However, for now, it's speculated to arrive sometime in early 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth shows more party members joining the cast

The Summer Game Fest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showed quite a few more party members joining the cast. In the first remake, Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Barret were the main party, as they fought against ShinRa. Ultimately, the crew would meet another familiar face in the form of Red XIII. The Cosmo Canyon resident showed up in Hojo’s Laboratory but wasn’t playable.

Instead, he just helped the party traverse the dungeon and offered some support in combat. In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, he was shown to be a full-fledged party member, as he fought alongside Barret in a dark cave - perhaps the Mithril Mines.

In addition, the young ninja Yuffie, who debuted as a part of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s DLC adventure, is also a member of the group now. She is seen in at least one cutscene alongside the game's main party in the Summer Game Fest trailer. Whether Vincent, Cait Sith, or Cid will join the party is unknown.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth teases several important storyline moments

While this is supposed to be a retelling of Final Fantasy VII, it is known that there will be some major differences. A major change is that FFVII Rebirth takes place five years after the first entry in the remake series. Fans saw the aftermath of the battle with Sephiroth, particularly Barret and Tifa being carried away on stretchers.

Another change occurred when Sephiroth pointed out that he killed Tifa in the past. So he inquired about the identity of the girl traveling with Cloud. Tifa also spoke about Cloud not being in Nibelheim during Sephiroth’s arrival, earlier than it would have taken place.

In addition, fans were treated to several familiar moments - Elena and Rude showing up in the Mithril Mines and Bugenhagen in Cosmo Canyon. The trailer also revealed the massive Sister Ray mega-cannon jutting out of Junon.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming in Early 2024 with a massive, two-disc story for the PlayStation 5. The trailer showed quite a few hints of what’s to come, from another Jenova fight to the return of Sephiroth.

