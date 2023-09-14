Is Starfield connected to Fallout and Skyrim?

Bethesda has a history of incorporating crossovers and Easter eggs into its games, and fans have speculated if there could be any connection between Starfield, Skyrim, and Fallout. Although transitioning from a sci-fi RPG like Starfield to a post-apocalyptic one like Fallout might seem like a stretch in terms of lore, what makes it fascinating is that both types of games offer rich character-building opportunities.

However, the recent discovery of numerous easter eggs that players found is fueling longstanding fan theories about the possible connection among Bethesda's biggest games.

Starfield, Fallout, Skyrim: A Possible Connection

It's heartwarming to see Shirley Curry, also known as Skyrim Grandma, featured in Starfield Direct. In case you missed it, Shirley Curry is a famous 80-year-old YouTuber who has been uploading Skyrim videos since 2015. Her inclusion in the game as a cameo is a delightful nod to her passion for gaming, and of course, Bethesda fans have been anticipating her presence in the game.

This sparked enthusiasm among Bethesda game veterans who are expecting some Skyrim-Starfield crossover. Unfortunately, we didn't see her with the game's launch, and the YouTuber denied the rumors regarding her cameo.

Arcturus is a location that can be found both in Fallout and the space RPG (Image via Bethesda)

While the connection between the two games seems far-fetched, the Fallout series has some in-game references that fans have built theories on. In Fallout 4's Nuka World DLC, there's a presentation called Vault-Tec Among The Stars, which initially seems innocuous.

However, a Reddit user named ConradG13 pointed out something intriguing. The presentation occurs in Arcturus I, while the space RPG features a location called Arcturus III. This similarity in names raises questions: Is it a mere error, or could it be intentional, hinting at a deeper connection between the two game universes?

The presence of aliens is another interesting connection between Fallout and Starfield. In the trailer, a fleet of aliens bears a resemblance to the "Floater" aliens seen in the Fallout series. These Floaters have appeared in multiple Fallout games, including Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 76.

In the trailer, you can spot a creature referred to as the Diseased Metropus Floater, which strongly resembles these Floaters. Additionally, the name Metropus is reminiscent of the type of Floater found in Fallout games. This uncanny resemblance has led some fans to speculate about a potential crossover between the two game universes.

Starfield may not have clear connections with the two popular Bethesda titles as of now, but it's evident that they have similarities in terms of gameplay and location. Customization and world exploration are common themes in these games, and we can see why most people think they might be connected at some point.

Bethesda's highly anticipated space RPG was released on September 6. It's currently available for PC, Xbox X, and Xbox S series.