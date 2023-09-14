Starfield: Where to get adhesive

Starfield players should have an abundance of raw materials handy for when they feel the need to make anything. While some materials are very easy to access, others might be a little more challenging to find. Among the various crafting materials scattered throughout the game world is adhesive, a familiar resource for players of Bethesda's previous titles, notably the Fallout series.

In this guide, we will explore where to find adhesive in Starfield and how to ensure you have an ample supply of it for your crafting needs.

How to get adhesive in Starfield

Buying adhesive from a vendor (Image via Bethesda)

Whether you prefer scouring the galaxy for materials or simply buying them from vendors, there are various options to acquire adhesive in Starfield, and the best way is through pure exploration.

You can search for it across the surfaces of planets that provide adhesives, rather than the standard Fallout 4 way of looting office supplies. Check the plant density reported on the spacecraft scanner before setting foot on a planet. If a planet doesn't have many plants, you probably won't find adhesive there.

Exact locations to get adhesive

If you prefer the more straightforward approach, here are some locations where you can find adhesive:

Titan Moon Museum Shop Vendor (Sol System near Saturn): Check this shop for adhesive.

Check this shop for adhesive. Sweetwater Cacti (Gagarin, Alpha Centauri System): Explore swamp biomes on Gagarin to find and harvest Sweetwater Cacti, which drop "Adhesive Root."

Explore swamp biomes on Gagarin to find and harvest Sweetwater Cacti, which drop "Adhesive Root." Brainsprout Grazers (Arcturus II, Arcturus System): Defeat Brainsprout Grazers on Arcturus II to collect adhesive.

How to stock up on adhesive in Starfield

As you progress further in the game, you will find vendors who offer adhesive, so keep your eyes peeled. Here are some known vendors who stock adhesive:

Jae Montreal in New Homestead

Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis

Amoli Bava in New Atlantis

UC Exchange in Cydoni

You can visit Jae Montreal to get an unlimited supply of adhesive. Here's how:

Step 1: Travel to Titan, one of Jupiter's moons in the Sol system, and land in New Homestead.

Titan moon of Saturn (Image via Bethesda)

Step 2: Look for a vendor named Jae Montreal, who typically sells around 10 adhesives. Purchase all of his adhesive stock.

Buying Jae Montreal's adhesive stock (Image via Bethesda)

Step 3: Look for a bed and sleep for eight hours. By then, the vendor will restock their adhesive supply.

Cheesing adhesive with sleep (Image via Bethesda)

How to farm adhesive in Starfield

Here are the steps you can follow to farm adhesive in Starfield;

Fly to the Alpha Centauri system and head to the planet Gagarin. Search the swamp biomes on Gagarin for Sweetwater Cacti, which yield Adhesive Root. Collect these roots as your source of adhesive. However, to cultivate a steady supply of adhesive, you'll need to develop your botany skill. With at least Level 1 Botany, you can construct a greenhouse that grows plants capable of producing adhesive. Botany is the leftmost skill in the second tier of the Science skill tree. Therefore, you'll need to advance through prior skill levels to reach Level 1 Botany. After this, all you need to do is build a sturdy outpost with solar panels, containers, and other necessary buildings. Place a greenhouse there thereafter, then transplant some plants to make adhesive. That's it; now, you just need to wait a little while longer to have a constant flow of adhesive.

The role of adhesive in Starfield

Adhesive serves a critical role in the crafting system of Starfield. While it's commonly used in weapon upgrade recipes, it represents just a fraction of the extensive pool of crafting materials available in the game.

Depending on the specific recipe or weapon, adhesive requirements can range from four to 10 units. Given the frequency with which you'll need this material for various upgrades and recipes, cultivating a surplus of adhesive is highly recommended.

Key takeaway

Throughout your interstellar adventures, you'll encounter the need for adhesive and various other materials essential for crafting unique tools and upgrading equipment. Whether it's Copper, Iron, or other resources, prudent inventory management is essential to ensure your survival and success in the vast expanse of Starfield.

If your scavenging tendencies threaten to overwhelm your repository capacity, consider expanding your Starfield ship's storage to accommodate your growing collection of crafting materials.