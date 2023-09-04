Starfield, like any mainline Bethesda game, comes with inventory management. Initially, carrying capacity is quite limited, and players may find themselves in a pickle if they try to hoard every random item they find during the campaign. Carrying items over the weight limit will result in negative effects, so players must look to avoid doing so, unless absolutely necessary.

Fortunately, there are some ways to deal with the limited storage space, which will be discussed in this article.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Starfield will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Starfield carrying capacity explained

Like all major RPGs, Starfield imposes a rather strict inventory limit on the player. Known as the carrying capacity, players begin the game with a cap of 135 kg. This initial cap fills up rather quickly, making proper inventory management a must.

Managing your inventory in Starfield

There are several ways to deal with inventory overload for the player-generated character in Bethesda's latest offering. They are as follows:

Consuming special food items

Consuming certain types of food, such as the UC Battlemeal Multipacks, will temporarily increase your Carrying Capacity.

Offloading Gear to Companions

Another valid option is to move a part of your Gear to your Companion’s inventory. Splitting your items can be very handy during exploration. To offload Gear, simply talk to your Companion and select the “Let’s Trade Gear” prompt.

Players can then freely swap items between themselves and their Companion using the LB (Xbox Series X/S) or Q (PC) button. This is also a temporary solution.

Using the Storage Locker

The Lodge of New Atlantis contains a safe that can hold an infinite number of items. Things stored within The Lodge’s Storage Locker can be accessed whenever you travel back to the Constellation headquarters. The Storage Locker is unlocked early on during the campaign.

Ship storage

Players can store items within their Ships should they run out of inventory space. However, it should be kept in mind that Ships have limited storage as well. Fortunately, Ships can be upgraded to have larger Cargo carrying capacities.

Increasing carrying capacity

A more permanent option to increase your carrying capacity is by investing points into the “Weight-Lifting” skill. Carrying capacity can be increased by up to 100 kg when players fully invest in this skill.

Cons of going over the weight limit in Starfield explained

Inventory management is extremely important. It is recommended that players sell useless junk as soon as possible. Overloading the inventory will cause the character to become Encumbered. Encumbered characters will rapidly burn through their oxygen while sprinting. Furthermore, they cannot Fast Travel.