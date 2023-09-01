Starfield: Complete character customization guide

Bethesda's Starfield offers a wide variety of gameplay elements, providing players with the freedom to tailor their space adventure to their liking. The game boasts an exciting main storyline that is filled with distinct objectives set across various planets. In this title, players will have the opportunity to journey to around 1,000 planets, emphasizing the importance of exploration. Apart from the main campaign and other features, the game also grants players the ability to create their own unique character.

After their initial exploration of the Mine within the region known as the Moon of Vectera, their next experience involves awakening aboard a spaceship. Once onboard, they'll encounter two individuals who will introduce themselves as comrades and inform players that the latter joined the ranks of the Argo Extractors as a fresh recruit. After this introduction, the character creation process commences.

Best ways to create a character in Starfield

Create a character in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In the process of creating your characte in Bethesda's Starfield, you'll encounter the following menus:

Biometric ID

Body

Face

Background

Traits

Custom-designed characters (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Starfield offers a collection of 40 custom-designed characters, spanning various ages and genders, including both male and female characters. After choosing your preferred custom model, you'll have the option to customize its attributes to your liking.

Body

Body menu in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Once you've chosen your preferred model, you'll move on to the Body menu, which offers several customization options:

Morphing: This option allows you to sculpt your character's physique, offering choices like Thin, Muscular, or Heavy.

Body Type: Choose between Body Type 1 and Body Type 2.

Walk Style: It offers two options, Walk Style 1 or Walk Style 2 to determine how your character moves on foot.

In this menu, you have the opportunity to shape your character's physical attributes. The Morphing option enables you to create the exact body shape you desire. Since Starfield is centered around exploration and much of your time will be spent on foot, you can also pick a suitable Walk Style that suits your character's persona.

Face

You'll discover various options (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Following the adjustments to your character's physique, the next section is dedicated to altering their facial features. Within this menu, you'll discover various options for customizing appearance, including:

Skin Tone

Head Shape

Hair Style

Hair Color

Eye Features

Ear

Cheeks

Mouth

Jaw

Teeth

Essentially, this menu empowers you to enhance your character's visual attributes by providing the flexibility to modify their hairstyle, hair color, head shape, and eye characteristics to your liking.

Background

Choose a specific Background for your character (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Following the adjustments to your character's facial features, the subsequent step provides you with the opportunity to choose a Background for your character. Within this menu, you'll find a variety of Background options, each offering three distinct abilities.

These abilities essentially dictate the level of expertise your character will possess throughout their journey. Detailed descriptions are provided for each Background along with their respective skills, so be sure to read the descriptions and pick the one that aligns with your preferred gameplay style.

Traits

The last step in the character creation process is the Traits menu. Similar to Backgrounds, there is a specific selection available. You have the freedom to choose any three Traits according to your preference. These Traits play a significant role in defining your character's unique physical abilities and nature.

The process of choosing Traits is essential, as it directly impacts your character's chances of survival. Each option is accompanied by a description to assist you in selecting the most suitable ones.

After choosing the desired Traits for your character, click the "Finish" button at the bottom of the screen. Next, assign a name and hit "Confirm" to complete the character creation process. Following this, your adventure in Starfield will commence.