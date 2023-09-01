Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched in the Turing lineup as high-performance 1440p gaming cards. Even almost four to five years later, these GPUs continue to amaze with their gaming prowess. Gamers can play the latest and greatest titles at FHD (or even at QHD) on these 70-class cards. However, do note that you might have to crank down the settings in some of the most demanding releases like Starfield.

The new Space Explorer RPG from Bethesda lists some hefty hardware on its minimum and recommended configurations. Both the 2070 and the 2070 Super are close to the GPUs the devs recommend for the best experience. With some tweaks, the cards deliver fantastic performance in the game.

We got to test Starfield early and in this article, we will list the best graphics settings for a smooth 60 FPS experience in the game.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 is aging at this point. Thus, we recommend players crank down to 1080p resolutions on this card to play the game at high visual fidelity. The GPU can play the game at 1440p, however, the compromise on graphics quality isn't worth it.

The best settings combination for the 2070 is as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is significantly more powerful than the older non-Super card. This card can, thus, comfortably play the game at 1440p without major framerate drops and performance hiccups. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with FSR 2 turned on for the best experience at QHD.

The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 2070 Super is as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super aren't the fastest graphics cards in the market. Despite being a couple of generations ago and only as powerful as some entry-level 60-class offerings in the market today, these GPUs can play Starfield pretty well. Gamers with these cards are in for a solid experience in the new Bethesda RPG.