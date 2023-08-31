Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be potent options for playing the latest video games despite being a generation old. These graphics cards pack enough horsepower to run even the most demanding games at near-highest settings without presenting major performance issues. Starfield, the upcoming large-scale space explorer from Bethesda, is no exception to this.
Gamers can't run the game at the absolute highest settings on these performance-class 60-class Ampere GPUs. However, a few tweaks to this title's graphics options can ensure an immersive, smooth experience.
This article will list the best graphics settings combination for these 60-class graphics cards for a 60-FPS experience at 1080p.
Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3060
Nvidia's RTX 3060 packs enough graphics horsepower to play Starfield at 60 FPS comfortably with a mix of high and ultra settings. We still recommend gamers use a bit of upscaling (AMD FSR) in this game for a satisfactory experience. The game runs pretty well on the graphics card when this is done.
The ideal graphics settings combination for the 60-class GPU in Starfield is as follows:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: High
- Indirect lighting: Ultra
- Reflections: High
- Particle quality: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Crowd density: High
- Motion blur: High
- GTAO quality: Ultra
- Grass quality: Ultra
- Contact shadows: Ultra
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti version. Gamers using this GPU can crank up Starfield's settings even further without sacrificing framerates. We recommend gamers rely on a bit of upscaling to maintain 60+ FPS here as well.
The best graphics settings for the latest Bethesda explorer are listed below:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: High
- Indirect lighting: High
- Reflections: High
- Particle quality: High
- Volumetric lighting: Ultra
- Crowd density: High
- Motion blur: High
- GTAO quality: Ultra
- Grass quality: Ultra
- Contact shadows: Ultra
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
This game's Windows version is a bit on the demanding side, which is why tweaking the settings is necessary. However, besides this, there are no trade-offs for players sticking to FHD resolutions. Gamers with the 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs will have a flawless experience in this title.