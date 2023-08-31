Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be potent options for playing the latest video games despite being a generation old. These graphics cards pack enough horsepower to run even the most demanding games at near-highest settings without presenting major performance issues. Starfield, the upcoming large-scale space explorer from Bethesda, is no exception to this.

Gamers can't run the game at the absolute highest settings on these performance-class 60-class Ampere GPUs. However, a few tweaks to this title's graphics options can ensure an immersive, smooth experience.

This article will list the best graphics settings combination for these 60-class graphics cards for a 60-FPS experience at 1080p.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3060

Nvidia's RTX 3060 packs enough graphics horsepower to play Starfield at 60 FPS comfortably with a mix of high and ultra settings. We still recommend gamers use a bit of upscaling (AMD FSR) in this game for a satisfactory experience. The game runs pretty well on the graphics card when this is done.

The ideal graphics settings combination for the 60-class GPU in Starfield is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti version. Gamers using this GPU can crank up Starfield's settings even further without sacrificing framerates. We recommend gamers rely on a bit of upscaling to maintain 60+ FPS here as well.

The best graphics settings for the latest Bethesda explorer are listed below:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

This game's Windows version is a bit on the demanding side, which is why tweaking the settings is necessary. However, besides this, there are no trade-offs for players sticking to FHD resolutions. Gamers with the 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs will have a flawless experience in this title.