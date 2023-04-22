Best Dead Island 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nine years after its announcement, Deep Silver's Dead Island 2 was finally launched on April 21, 2023, and is currently playable on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series S|X. It takes advantage of the current generation of hardware (CPUs, GPUs, consoles) to deliver amazing visuals that help bring the world of Dead Island 2 to life.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. These two cards belong to the second generation of RTX offerings and bring with them a host of enhancements over their first-gen counterparts. These improvements are visible both in terms of ray tracing performance and rasterization.

When it comes to playing Dead Island 2, the developers only recommend an RTX 2070 Super. Considering the fact that the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are capable of delivering better results than Nvidia's last-gen RTX 2070 Super, these two cards run the game exceptionally well.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Dead Island 2 without breaking a sweat

Although Dead Island 2 boasts impressive graphics, it was designed with the last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One in mind. Hence, the game runs smoothly even on mid-range PC hardware. The developers did a brilliant job of optimizing the game for computers, and that is evident in its performance.

Deep Silver has provided users with ample options to adjust the graphical settings in the game, allowing them to achieve their desired visual experience. Players have the ability to customize settings like Indirect Shadows, View Distance, Effects, and more according to their preferences. For gamers looking to find the perfect balance between framerate and visuals, this guide will offer the best settings to use in Dead Island 2 when it's running on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 3060

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Motion Blur: As per the player's preference

Advanced

Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Detail: Ultra

Ultra SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: High

High Depth of Field: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen Space Reflections: High

High Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off

Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 3060 Ti

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Motion Blur: As per the player's preference

Advanced

Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Detail: Ultra

Ultra SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: High

High Depth of Field: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen Space Reflections: High

High Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: Ultra

Ultra AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off

These settings will deliver users the best gameplay experience on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. However, if gamers are not satisfied with the performance, they can adjust this title's settings as per their preference.

For example, to achieve higher framerates, they can lower the resolution, enable AMD FSR 2.0, or make other alterations. Conversely, if they prioritize image quality, they can increase the settings and resolution for a better visual experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes