Best Dead Island 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nine years after its announcement, Deep Silver's Dead Island 2 was finally launched on April 21, 2023, and is currently playable on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series S|X. It takes advantage of the current generation of hardware (CPUs, GPUs, consoles) to deliver amazing visuals that help bring the world of Dead Island 2 to life.
The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. These two cards belong to the second generation of RTX offerings and bring with them a host of enhancements over their first-gen counterparts. These improvements are visible both in terms of ray tracing performance and rasterization.
When it comes to playing Dead Island 2, the developers only recommend an RTX 2070 Super. Considering the fact that the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are capable of delivering better results than Nvidia's last-gen RTX 2070 Super, these two cards run the game exceptionally well.
RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Dead Island 2 without breaking a sweat
Although Dead Island 2 boasts impressive graphics, it was designed with the last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One in mind. Hence, the game runs smoothly even on mid-range PC hardware. The developers did a brilliant job of optimizing the game for computers, and that is evident in its performance.
Deep Silver has provided users with ample options to adjust the graphical settings in the game, allowing them to achieve their desired visual experience. Players have the ability to customize settings like Indirect Shadows, View Distance, Effects, and more according to their preferences. For gamers looking to find the perfect balance between framerate and visuals, this guide will offer the best settings to use in Dead Island 2 when it's running on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.
Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 3060
Display
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Window Mode: Full Screen
- VSync: No
- Maximum Framerate: Unlimited
- Field of View: As per the player's preference
- Motion Blur: As per the player's preference
Advanced
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High
- View Distance: Ultra
- Post Processing: High
- Shadows: High
- Textures: Ultra
- Effects: Ultra
- Foliage Detail: Ultra
- SSAO: High
- Indirect Shadows: High
- Depth of Field: As per the player's preference
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Shading Quality: High
- AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off
- AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off
Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 3060 Ti
Display
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Full Screen
- VSync: No
- Maximum Framerate: Unlimited
- Field of View: As per the player's preference
- Motion Blur: As per the player's preference
Advanced
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High
- View Distance: Ultra
- Post Processing: High
- Shadows: High
- Textures: Ultra
- Effects: Ultra
- Foliage Detail: Ultra
- SSAO: High
- Indirect Shadows: High
- Depth of Field: As per the player's preference
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Shading Quality: Ultra
- AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off
- AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off
These settings will deliver users the best gameplay experience on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. However, if gamers are not satisfied with the performance, they can adjust this title's settings as per their preference.
For example, to achieve higher framerates, they can lower the resolution, enable AMD FSR 2.0, or make other alterations. Conversely, if they prioritize image quality, they can increase the settings and resolution for a better visual experience.
