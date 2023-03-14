Best WWE 2K23 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

WWE 2K23 is just around the corner and is set to bring many new features. This upcoming title will boast better graphics and bring updated rosters, gameplay, and other enhancements. Despite improvements in visual quality, the game's system requirements are fairly modest. The GTX 1070 is recommended, which is a GPU from 2016.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. They are second-generation RTX cards and have brought several upgrades over the first-generation GPUs. These upgrades resulted in superior ray tracing capabilities and overall rasterization performance. Despite their age, the two cards handle most new releases perfectly well.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti play WWE 2K23 without breaking a sweat

WWE 2K23 is undeniably the most visually stunning WWE game to date and one of the most realistic games released in early 2023. The developers' attention to detail in creating lifelike character models, wrestling moves, and facial animations is impressive, to say the least.

Despite substantial visual enhancements, the game doesn't appear to be particularly demanding on resources. Mid-range GPUs such as the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti can comfortably run the game at 1080p and even 1440p with only minor compromises.

Having said that, here are the best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3060

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3060 Ti

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

These are the most optimal settings for WWE2K23 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. However, if users aren't satisfied with the results and want higher framerates or visual quality, they should start with these settings and make the necessary adjustments.

For example, players who want higher framerates can lower the resolution or use upscaling techniques such as AMD's FSR to gain more frames. On the other hand, if they want better image quality, they can turn up settings such as Shadow Quality or increase the resolution.

