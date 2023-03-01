Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2 is finally underway. The expansion introduces a fresh campaign and many new locations, offering countless hours of gameplay and adventure. Players eager to delve into the latest content offered by the Lightfall expansion must ensure that their system runs the game smoothly.

Being an MMO title, the framerate is critical in defining the overall experience. Optimizing the game's performance will undoubtedly enhance the player's enjoyment of the expansion's content and provide a seamless experience as they embark on their journey through the game's rich and vibrant world.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. While the former is primarily targeted for 1080p gaming, the latter can handle a few titles at 1440p. They are the second generation of RTX cards with significant performance increments over their predecessors.

Destiny 2 Lightfall runs flawlessly on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti

Despite being older graphics cards, the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti can flawlessly handle Destiny 2's latest expansion. Although both cards can achieve over 60 FPS while maxing out the game at 1080p, it may not be the most optimal way to experience the game. As previously stated, since Destiny 2 is an MMO, there may be intense moments that can put a strain on the hardware and cause unstable framerates.

Therefore, the recommendations provided in this guide will guarantee that players do not compromise on graphics quality while maintaining a consistent and high framerate. Keeping this in mind, below are the optimal graphics settings to use in Destiny 2 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti:

Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for the RTX 3060

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

HDAO Texture Anisotropy: 16x

16x Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Medium

Medium Environment Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Shadow Distance: High

High Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

HDAO Texture Anisotropy: 16x

16x Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Depth of Field: High

High Environment Detail Distance: High

High Character Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Shadow Distance: High

High Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

These settings will ensure a smooth and optimal gameplay experience without compromising much on visual quality with RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion is currently available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

