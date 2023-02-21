Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Atomic Heart is a first-person action RPG game that has captured the attention of gamers worldwide. Developed by Mundfish, the game is set in a dystopian future where robots have revolted against their creators. One of the standout features of Atomic Heart is its stunning graphics. From the game's meticulously detailed environment to its realistic character models, every aspect of the game is visually impressive.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are powerful GPUs from Nvidia. As the second generation of RTX cards, they brought significant improvements over their predecessors, both in terms of ray tracing and rasterization performance. These enhancements allow players to enjoy a top-notch gaming experience on a budget.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Atomic Heart without breaking a sweat

Atomic Heart plays exceptionally well on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. While both can run the game in Ultra settings at 1080p, it won't be an optimal experience. In intense scenes or open-world scenarios, the game will drop frames. Hence, the settings need to be adjusted so that the game delivers a stable gaming experience with these cards.

The settings suggested in this guide strike a good balance between quality and framerate, ensuring you enjoy the game's beautiful world and fluid combat mechanics. Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings in Atomic Heart to use with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the RTX 3060

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Max

Max Volumetric Fog: Ultra

Ultra Postprocessing: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Max

Max Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Max

Max Vegetation Density: Ultra

Ultra Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the RTX 3060 Ti

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Max

Max Volumetric Fog: Ultra

Ultra Postprocessing: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Max

Max Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Max

Max Vegetation Density: Max

Max Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

These are the optimal settings for Atomic Heart with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. If you're unsatisfied with the results and want higher image quality, consider deactivating DLSS and turning up a few graphical options, and if a higher framerate is what you're after, lower the DLSS preset or turn down some of the other graphics settings.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes