Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-RPG game from the developers at Koei Tecmo. It is set in a dark fantasy world filled with deadly beasts. As a title that focuses heavily on combat, one must ensure that its framerate is high and stable, which will result in smooth combat animations. Thankfully, the offering's system requirements are rather modest, meaning this game will run conveniently on most modern-day computers.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-tier GPUs from Nvidia. They are second-generation real-time ray tracing-enabled cards that come with significant performance upgrades over their predecessors. This improvement was evident not only in terms of the products' performance but also rasterization. These cards are capable of playing most new video game releases at 1080p — 1440p in some instances — easily.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty exceptionally well at 1080p

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti can handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 1080p without breaking a sweat. Having said that, maxing out this game might result in occasional frame drops and stability issues, which will negatively impact the gameplay experience.

The settings suggested in this article will offer both visual fidelity and admirable FPS, ensuring that all players enjoy the title seamlessly. Keeping this objective in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 3060

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

These settings will provide users with the most optimal gameplay experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty when it is running on the 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, it is essential to note that these settings are based on the title's demo, and the results of using them in its final version might be different.

