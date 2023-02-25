Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-RPG game from the developers at Koei Tecmo. It is set in a dark fantasy world filled with deadly beasts. As a title that focuses heavily on combat, one must ensure that its framerate is high and stable, which will result in smooth combat animations. Thankfully, the offering's system requirements are rather modest, meaning this game will run conveniently on most modern-day computers.
The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-tier GPUs from Nvidia. They are second-generation real-time ray tracing-enabled cards that come with significant performance upgrades over their predecessors. This improvement was evident not only in terms of the products' performance but also rasterization. These cards are capable of playing most new video game releases at 1080p — 1440p in some instances — easily.
RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty exceptionally well at 1080p
The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti can handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 1080p without breaking a sweat. Having said that, maxing out this game might result in occasional frame drops and stability issues, which will negatively impact the gameplay experience.
The settings suggested in this article will offer both visual fidelity and admirable FPS, ensuring that all players enjoy the title seamlessly. Keeping this objective in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti:
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 3060
Graphics Settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode:
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 1920x1080
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: Standard
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti
Graphics settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode:
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 1920x1080
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: High quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
These settings will provide users with the most optimal gameplay experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty when it is running on the 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, it is essential to note that these settings are based on the title's demo, and the results of using them in its final version might be different.
