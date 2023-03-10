Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Resident Evil 4 remake is just around the corner. It is set to arrive with several enhancements that go beyond improved graphical fidelity. The remake will introduce a reimagined storyline and updated gameplay mechanics, bringing the classic 2005 game into the modern era.

Despite all the latest innovations, the game runs brilliantly, even on mid-range systems. The title is properly optimized for PCs, allowing players to enjoy the game even on middle-of-the-line GPUs like RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia.

These cards are from the second generation of RTX cards and came with several performance improvements over the RTX 2000 series cards. These upgrades can be observed in ray tracing and rasterization performance. As of early 2023, the two cards hold up pretty well, delivering brilliant framerates in most modern releases.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Resident Evil 4 remake exceptionally well

RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 deliver excellent framerates in the Resident Evil 4 remake at 1080p. However, drops can still occur, detracting from the overall gameplay experience. Players should consider adjusting their in-game settings to optimize the game's performance and ensure the best possible experience.

The Resident Evil 4 remake's highly intense moments, such as facing enemies' hordes, can strain your system and lead to frame drops, negatively affecting your gameplay experience. To avoid such issues, it's crucial to fine-tune your in-game settings to achieve a balance between visual fidelity and consistent framerates. By doing so, you can fully enjoy the game without any interruptions.

Keeping this in mind, the following are the best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 3060

Graphics

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics Resolution: 4K

4K Ray Tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image Quality: 100%

100% Rendering Mode: Normal

Normal Anti Aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture Quality: High (2GB)

High (2GB) Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)

High (Aniso x16) Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: On

On Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Volumetric Lighting: Low

Low Particle Lighting Quality: High

High Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Space Reflections: On

On Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Persistent Corpse: Many

Many Corpse Physics: High

High Diverse Enemy Animations: On

On Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Rain Quality: High

High Terrain: On

On Destructible Environments: On

On Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 3060 Ti

Graphics

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics Resolution: 4K

4K Ray Tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image Quality: 100%

100% Rendering Mode: Normal

Normal Anti Aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture Quality: High (2GB)

High (2GB) Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)

High (Aniso x16) Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: On

On Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Volumetric Lighting: Mid

Mid Particle Lighting Quality: High

High Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Space Reflections: On

On Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Persistent Corpse: Many

Many Corpse Physics: High

High Diverse Enemy Animations: On

On Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Rain Quality: High

High Terrain: On

On Destructible Environments: On

On Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

The recommended settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti will deliver the most optimal results in the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, it's important to note that these settings are based on the demo version, and the final release's performance results may differ.

Players can now access the demo version of the Resident Evil 4 remake on supported platforms and play through a few sections before the game's official launch on March 24, 2023.

