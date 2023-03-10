Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo launches today: How to play, available platforms, and more

Capcom has provided a wonderful opportunity to players with the launch of Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, which launched earlier on March 10 (depending on the region). It comes prior to the full release of the hotly-anticipated remake that’s set to be released worldwide later in March.

The demo hits the checkboxes on multiple fronts, and players can potentially benefit a lot from it. For one, it will allow them to test out the waters before getting a full purchase right away. Additionally, there are no direct limitations in terms of time, which ensures that they can test the demo as much as they want.

Capcom has already given out important information regarding the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo. This includes details on what players can expect from it and the platforms that have been covered. It seems that the developers have concentrated on testing it out on the same platforms where the full game will be available.

Let’s find out why the demo is worth trying for every player and especially for those who are fans of the series.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo’s positive reception could convert into higher sales for the full release

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best-sellers of the series, which became a cult hit following its PS2 release. The game excelled at story-telling and reimagined an entire genre, which was unthinkable back then. Capcom has been remaking the original releases, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth one.

Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is now available on all major platforms, including the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. Those who have the handheld Nintendo Switch will unfortunately have to miss out, but the remainder of things seems to be along the expected lines.

PC players can download the demo starting now on Steam, while console users will have to get it from their respective stores. There’s no time limit of any kind, which has been a recent trend with the Wild Hearts demo. Fans can choose to play it as many times as they want, and they can take their sweet time doing so.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo features a special scene from the opening part of the game. It will be present in the full game as well, so players can choose to avoid playing the demo if they want a full experience later. However, it’s better to try it out for the performance levels, as it will likely show how the full game might perform.

Capcom has been upgrading the original series and reimagining them, keeping modern times in mind. While the core stories have stayed the same, the upgraded graphics are certainly better for the times. Moreover, there are certain twists to the missions and additional game modes that may not have been present in the original release.

The full game will be released worldwide on March 24 across all the platforms the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is available on. There’s a PSVR2 port in development that will have free VR when it goes live. It remains to be seen if the upcoming remake will be able to gain the same traction as the original title did.

