Dead Island 2 PC all graphics settings explained

The highly anticipated Dead Island 2 is certainly a sight to behold on PC. Developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, the survival-horror action RPG title has certainly tuned the gore up to 11. While it doesn't feature ray tracing, the game is hauntingly beautiful to look at, while providing fast-paced gameplay. With a wide range of settings options available on PC, Dead Island 2 allows players to tune the title based on their personal preferences and find the perfect balance between visuals and performance.

Dead Island 2 is the sequel to the 2011 title, where players take on the role of a slayer and fight against a zombie invasion in the sun-lit streets of Los Angeles. The game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

What are Dead Island 2's Display Settings options?

The Display Settings in Dead Island 2 deals with the basic graphical settings of the game, ranging from resolution and window mode to motion blur and HDR. Let's take a closer look at the settings:

Resolution: This setting sets the appropriate resolution based on the monitor.

This setting sets the appropriate resolution based on the monitor. Window Mode: This setting sets the game to be either in fullscreen or windowed mode.

This setting sets the game to be either in fullscreen or windowed mode. VSync: This setting matches the game's framerate with that of the monitor.

This setting matches the game's framerate with that of the monitor. Maximum Framerate: This setting restricts the maximum framerate to a fixed cap.

This setting restricts the maximum framerate to a fixed cap. Field of View: This setting sets the player's field of view.

This setting sets the player's field of view. Motion Blur: This setting enables or disables Motion Blur in the game.

This setting enables or disables Motion Blur in the game. HDR Enabled: This setting enables or disables the High Dynamic Range on HDR monitors.

What are Dead Island 2's Advanced Display Settings options?

Moving on to the Advanced Display Settings in Dead Island 2, these options will allow players to tweak the game for an optimal balance between visuals and performance. Check out what each of these settings does:

Overall Quality: This setting controls the overall quality of the game. While High will give more visual fidelity, it will sacrifice performance and may struggle on lower-end machines.

This setting controls the overall quality of the game. While High will give more visual fidelity, it will sacrifice performance and may struggle on lower-end machines. Anti-aliasing: This setting toggles Anti-Aliasing as well as the method of Anti-Aliasing, making edges look smooth and not jagged.

This setting toggles Anti-Aliasing as well as the method of Anti-Aliasing, making edges look smooth and not jagged. View Distance: This setting sets the distance at which objects are rendered. While a higher may sacrifice performance for a distance view, a lower setting may cause object pop-in.

This setting sets the distance at which objects are rendered. While a higher may sacrifice performance for a distance view, a lower setting may cause object pop-in. Post Processing: This setting control different post-processing effects like bloom, graphics filter, motion blur, and chromatic aberration. A higher setting will make the game look more visually appealing while a lower setting will give a better performance.

This setting control different post-processing effects like bloom, graphics filter, motion blur, and chromatic aberration. A higher setting will make the game look more visually appealing while a lower setting will give a better performance. Shadow: This setting sets the quality of shadow rendered, while higher will generate a more complex shadow at the cost of performance, lower will create a more simplistic-looking shadow.

Texture: This setting sets the quality and details of the texture. A higher setting will yield better-looking and details texture on surfaces while a lower one will offer better performance.

This setting sets the quality and details of the texture. A higher setting will yield better-looking and details texture on surfaces while a lower one will offer better performance. Effects: This setting will set the quality of visual effects such as fire and explosions. Higher settings will make fire and explosions look more detailed, while a lower setting will provide better performance.

This setting will set the quality of visual effects such as fire and explosions. Higher settings will make fire and explosions look more detailed, while a lower setting will provide better performance. Foliage Details: This setting controls the quality and details of the grass, trees and other foliage. The lower setting gives better performance, while the higher settings display more dense foliage.

This setting controls the quality and details of the grass, trees and other foliage. The lower setting gives better performance, while the higher settings display more dense foliage. SSAO: This setting creates Screen Space Ambient Occlusion, creating shadows around the edges of the object. Lowering this setting yields better performance, while higher settings make objects stand out more distinctly instead of blending into the environment.

This setting creates Screen Space Ambient Occlusion, creating shadows around the edges of the object. Lowering this setting yields better performance, while higher settings make objects stand out more distinctly instead of blending into the environment. Indirect Shadow: This setting creates darker corners and shaded areas for a more realistic environment. A higher setting creates a better-looking world, while lowering it gives better performance.

This setting creates darker corners and shaded areas for a more realistic environment. A higher setting creates a better-looking world, while lowering it gives better performance. Depth of Field: This setting gives far-off objects a depth-of-field blur to make the game look more cinematic. Enabling this setting improves performance.

This setting gives far-off objects a depth-of-field blur to make the game look more cinematic. Enabling this setting improves performance. Screen Space Reflection: This setting determines the quality of surface reflections. Lowering it yields better performance.

This setting determines the quality of surface reflections. Lowering it yields better performance. Material Quality: This setting changes the clarity of the material in the game. While higher settings increase the clarity, lower setting improves performance.

This setting changes the clarity of the material in the game. While higher settings increase the clarity, lower setting improves performance. Shading Quality: This setting tweaks the screen space reflection on the material and how they look. Lowering it will give better performance.

This setting tweaks the screen space reflection on the material and how they look. Lowering it will give better performance. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: This setting upscales games to a higher resolution from a lower resolution output. As this renders the game in a lower resolution enabling it increases performance but might sacrifice some details.

This setting upscales games to a higher resolution from a lower resolution output. As this renders the game in a lower resolution enabling it increases performance but might sacrifice some details. AMD FidelityFX Variable Shading: This setting implements variable shading by analyzing luminance in the previous frame and motion vector to generate a shading rate image.

Currently available for PCs on the Epic Games Store, Dead Island 2 offers players a slew of graphical options so that they can experience the game with the perfect balance between framerate and visual fidelity. Players are advised to tweak and try out each setting to find their own comfort zone.

