After several delays, Dead Island 2 is finally here. The game is available on all consoles and PC. However, there are multiple digital platforms available for PC, and one can easily wonder if the title is available via Steam. Valve's marketplace is one of the largest and most popular in the world.

Most titles are available on Steam at launch. However, there are some that come to the platform at a later date. So is Dead Island 2 available on PC via Steam? Let's find out.

Dead Island 2 is not available on Steam

Unfortunately, Dead Island 2 is not available on PC via Steam. To purchase it, you will have to make your way to the Epic Games Store. You can also purchase a digital key for it on other sites, but you will have to activate those keys on the Epic Games Store itself.

At this point, it's hard to say if the title will be available on Steam in the near future. However, many that have been exclusively available on Epic Games Store have eventually made their way to Steam, so it would be wrong to rule it out completely at this point.

Since you can't purchase the title on Steam, it's likely that the publisher of the title, Deep Silver Studios, might have entered into an exclusive deal with Epic Games Store. For the duration of this assumed deal, the title will only be available on that platform. Once it expires, the publishers can either choose to make it available on other platforms, or they could go ahead and renew the deal with the said platform for an extended period.

How many editions does Dead Island 2 have?

As seen on Epic Games Store, the game has three specific editions, namely Standard, Deluxe, and Gold. The Standard Edition offers the base game only. Meanwhile, the Deluxe and Gold Editions include the Bonus Golden Weapon pack and the Bonus Characters pack. The Gold Edition contains an additional Pulp Weapon pack and Expansion Pass.

As of now, the developers haven't revealed any information about an upcoming expansion. However, the pass' existence indicates that there will be one in the near future. Once it goes live, players who purchase the Gold Edition right now will not have to buy any further expansion.

Poll : 0 votes