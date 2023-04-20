Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer guide: How to play the game with your friends

With Dead Island 2 set to officially drop tomorrow, April 21, 2023, fans of the franchise will finally get to try out the latest entry after years of development delays. Based on some early reviews, there seems to be a lot to unpack in the title, from some incredibly cool ways to kill a zombie to booting up the game with friends and taking on the hoard.

However, not many in the community are aware of how they can go about enjoying the title with a friend. The co-op multiplayer feature is indeed going to be incredibly popular, however, that feature is not something that players will get to enjoy very early on in the game.

Hence today’s guide will specifically go over how you will be able to avail the co-op multiplayer feature in Dead Island 2 and enjoy the game with your friends.

Playing Dead Island 2 with friends in multiplayer co-op

To be able to slay zombies with friends on Dead Island 2 there are a few things that you will be required to do:

1) Make sure you reach “Call of the Cavalry” mission

The multiplayer co-op feature will not be made available in Dead Island 2 before you have at least reached the “Call of the Cavalry” mission in the game. So make sure that you have played till that point before you look to try the game out with a friend.

It will take roughly an hour to reach that chapter, hence, there is not much time you will be required to invest.

2) Setting up a multiplayer lobby

After completing the aforementioned pre-requisite, you will then be required to set up a multiplayer lobby where you can add up to three friends.

To set it up,

You will need to make your way to the main menu, and then select “Continue”, here select the lobby time you prefer ranging from, Single Player, Public, Invite Only, or Friends Only.

Then making your way into the game, click on “Social” and then press F1 to bring up a list of friends who are added to your Epic Games account.

You will now be able to invite them into your lobby, and all they will have to do is click on “Join” when the invitation pops up.

3) Be wary of platforms

Another thing you will need to keep in mind when trying to play Dead Island 2’s co-op mode will be to check the platform that your friends are on. Since the title does not feature crossplay compatibility, Xbox and PlayStation players will not be able to play with each other, nor can they play with PC users.

Only cross-generational and PS4 players can play with those on PS5 and Xbox One with the ones on Xbox Series S/X.

4) Progression and loot carry over

One great thing about the Dead Island 2 co-op is that you will be able to carry over your camping progression and all the items and loot that you pick up when joining someone else’s lobby, or hosting a lobby.

Hence, you can play the entire co-op with a friend, however, this will only work if you join a friend who is on the same mission as you or an earlier one.

