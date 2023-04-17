Dead Island 2: Preload time, expected file size, pre-order editions, and more

With Dead Island 2 finally set for an official launch on April 21, 2023, players have been curious about some of the things that they can expect from the title ahead of its release. One aspect of the game that many in the community are curious about is when its preload time will go live across all platforms, along with some pre-order bonuses that they will be able to get their hands on.

For those wondering, the Dead Island 2 preload will begin on April 19, 2023, exactly two days ahead of its global release. This means that those who have already bought the title will be able to start playing it as soon as it officially releases.

Regarding its preload size, the total size of Dead Island 2 will differ based on the platform. According to community sources, the game's size on the PlayStation 4 is expected to be 19.916 GB for Version 1.02, and 48.219 GB for Version 1.000.002 on the PlayStation 5.

The PC requirement will be around 16 GB, while the file size on the Xbox is yet to be officially revealed.

All Dead Island 2 pre-order editions and bonuses

Here are all the pre-order editions for Dead Island 2 and the bonuses that they provide:

1) Day 1 Edition

Price: $70

The standard edition of the game is called the Day One Edition for physical copies. Players can not only get their hands on the base game but on additional pre-order bonuses as well.

It’s important to note that the PlayStation 4 physical disk for the title will also contain the PlayStation 5 version. However, the PS5 disk will only have the PS5 version.

2) Pulp Edition

Price: $70

The Pulp Edition will contain the base game along with all eligible pre-order bonuses. It will also include the Pulp Weapons Pack, which will provide additional in-game loot and weapons.

3) Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $65+

With the digital-only Deluxe edition of the game, players can get their hands on the Golden Weapons Pack and Character Packs 1 & 2. These bonuses will fetch some in-game loot, making it easier for players during the early stages of the game.

4) Gold Edition

Price: $90

With the Gold Edition, players will get a fair bit of additional content along with pre-order bonuses:

Pulp Weapons Pack

Golden Weapons Pack

Character Pack 1 & 2

Expansion Pass.

5) Hell-A Edition

Price: $100

The Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition is the collector’s edition for the horror survival game, and it contains everything that is present in the Gold Edition along with a steel bookcase and collectible items which include:

Venice Beach Travel Map

Six Slayer Tarot Cards

Two Pin Badges

One Patch

Dead Island 2 will be released officially on April 21, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

