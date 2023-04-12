Dead Island 2 official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

With Dead Island 2 finally gearing up for its official launch later this month, fans of the popular franchise are excited to get their hands on the highly anticipated title. The horror-survival game has gone through a series of delays ever since its development began, with many fearing that the game might eventually get scrapped due to the number of roadblocks the developers have faced.

Fortunately, the title will officially be hitting shelves on April 21, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The developers have also announced the official PC hardware requirements for Dead Island 2, which have been listed in this article.

Dead Island 2 all PC requirements

Given below are the Minimum, Recommended, High, and Ultra system requirements that you will need to run Dead Island 2 on your PC:

1) Minimum Requirements (1080p, 30 fps)

CPU: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7 7700HQ

RAM: 10GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060

Storage: 70GB

2) Recommended Requirements (1080p, 60 fps)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 9900K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Storage: 70GB

3) High Requirements (1440p, 60 fps)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5 12600KF

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070

Storage: 70GB

4) Ultra Requirements (4K, 60 fps)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 13700K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090

Storage: 70GB

Furthermore, Dead Island 2's developers have confirmed that the game will support AMD's FSR2 and FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening. Interestingly, there was no mention of Nvidia's DLSS, but the title's FAQ page does state that it won't support any performance-boosting software, so many fans are of the belief that it’s probably referring to DLSS.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be rather odd if the game does eventually end up supporting AMD's FSR2 but not DLSS, as both of these features are technically performance-boosting tools.

Additionally, Dead Island 2 will be dropping with a three-player co-op mode as well. Unfortunately, those looking to play with friends on a different platform won't be able to do so as the title doesn't support cross-play. With the title slated for an official release later this month, it will be quite interesting to see just how well franchise fans receive the game.

