Starfield release date revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

In the latest Xbox Games Showcase, more news was released regarding Starfield, Bethesda's latest and highly-anticipated title. Finally, players have confirmation of a release date for the game, as well as other details regarding its launch. It seemingly follows the tried-and-true formula of a Bethesda offering - It is an expansive and memorable open-world RPG experience that gamers will be talking about for decades after its launch.

So what has the recent showcase shown players regarding the space exploration title's release date?

When is Starfield releasing?

During the end of Starfield's trailer in Xbox Games Showcase, it was revealed that the title will be released on September 6, 2023. Being just a few months away, those who are excitedly awaiting its launch will thankfully not need to wait for very long.

Although pre-orders are still unavailable, players can go to the official Bethesda website and sign up for frequent newsletters. Fans can subscribe to these as they will provide updates on the game's development process.

Is Starfield coming to Game Pass Day 1?

Shown at the end of the trailer at Xbox Games Showcase, it was confirmed that the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG experience will be released on Xbox's Game Pass service. With this in mind, it is safe to assume that it will be available for consumers to download as soon as it launches.

Is Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC?

At the current moment, the only platforms that Starfield is confirmed to be releasing on are Xbox Series X and PC. Since Bethesda was recently purchased by Microsoft, it is likely that PS5 players will never have the chance to own this title. For the time being, the game is exclusive to Xbox and PC systems.

