Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Starfield cheats and console commands: All codes and how to use them

Starfield cheats and console commands: All codes and how to use them

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 03, 2023 06:13 GMT
Explore the vast cosmos (Image via Starfield)
Explore the vast cosmos (Image via Starfield)

A stroll across the cosmos is not an easy affair, and Bethesda's Starfield will test the explorers' mettle at every step of the way. While beginners' tips and tricks will provide many with the necessary buffer to catch up with the game's difficulty, cheats allow them to put on literal plot armor. Invincibility, all-kill switch, and more are all there for players to make use of.

Starfield players should keep in mind that the cheats can only be used on PC. There's a technical workaround to do so on Xbox, too, but we will talk about it later on in the article. Now, on to those lucrative cheats.

All Starfield cheats and console commands

This is the list of currently known cheats and console commands that Starfield players can make use of in-game (courtesy of u/RelationshipHuman136). We will add more as soon as we discover them.

Toggle Commands
tgmToggle God Mode - Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo.
timToggle Immortal Mode - Enables you to take damage, but you'll never reach 0 health.
psbPlayer Spellbook - Unlocks all available powers.
tdetectToggle Detect - NPCs will no longer detect you.
tcaiToggle Combat AI - Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
tclToggle No Clip - Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
tmToggle Menus - Toggle UI menus on/off.
tfcToggle Freefly Camera - The Camera is detached from the player, and you're free to fly about the map.
Targeted Commands
additem (Item ID) (Value)Adds Items - Specified items will be added to your character.
(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)Attach Weapon Mods - Specified weapon mods will be applied to your reference weapon. An item's Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.
(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)Remove Attached Weapon Mod - Specified weapon mods will be removed to your reference weapon. An item's Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.
killallKill All NPCs - All NPCs in the area will be killed.
kahKill All Hostiles - All hostile NPCs in the area will be killed.
resurrectResurrect NPC - Selected NPC will be resurrected. For this command to work, you’ll need to select the NPC while in the console command menu so their Reference ID appears, then enter the cheat code.
unlockUnlock Doors and Containers - Unlock your current target door or container. In order for this to be a success, you must select the door while in the console menu, and then input the command.
sexchangeChange Character Gender - Changes your Character's gender to the opposite sex.
showmenu sleepwaitmenuShow Sleep / Wait Menu - Quickly access the wait menu, allowing you to adjust time on the fly.
Player Commands
player.setlevel (Value)Increase Character Level - Increases your character to the specified level.
player.additem (Item ID) (Value)Add Items to Inventory - See some Item ID Values below.
player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)Spawn Item/Creature at You - The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character.
player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)Pay Off Bounties - Remain out of jail, keep all stolen items, and pay off any outstanding Bounties for a specified Faction.
showlooksmenu player 1Open Character Creator - Opens the character creator menu, allowing you to adjust your character's appearance, name, background, and traits.
player.removeperk (Perk ID)Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds - The specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character. See our Skill, Trait, and Background IDs below.
player.addperk (Perk ID)Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds - The specified skill, trait, or background will be added to your character. Do note that you will need to have a spare perk, trait, or background slot available in order to add a perk to your character. So, be sure to remove a perk first before attempting this command.
psbPlayer Spell Book - All spells will be unlocked.
Quest Commands
saqStart All Quests - All Main Story and Side Quests will be started. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.
caqsComplete Main Quests - All Main Story Quests will be completed. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.
Other Commands
ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh)Shows or hides the high res max height data.
EnableStoryManagerLoggingEnable story manager logging.
DumpPapyrusStacks (dps)Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
DumpPapyrusTimersDumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusLOSEventsDumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusDistanceEventsDumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi)Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
DumpPapyrusEventRegistrationsDumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
RunCompactionRun a pass of compaction if possible.
ToggleImmortalModeToggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
SetSubgraphToDebugSubgraph To Debug.
EnableRumbleEnables / Disables rumble.
HavokVDBCaptureHavok VDB Capture
ToggleNavmeshInfoToggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
PlaySyncAnimPlay Sync Anim.
SetFormKnownSets the known flag on a form.
SetDebugQuestSets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
SetQuestAliasLoggingTurns alias logging on/off for a quest.
SetRaceSets the passed in actor's race.
FindForm (find)Find a form.
StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP)Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP)Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP)Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP)Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StartPapyrusStackRootProfileStarts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
StopPapyrusStackRootProfileStops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP)Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
PrintQuestSceneInfoPrints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
IsInvulnerableIs the actor invulnerable?
CollisionMeshToggle Mesh Collision Info
HavokWorldStep (hkstep)Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
IsolateRenderingEnable isolated rendering for selected object.
ToggleWaterCurrentGeometryDisplays or hides water current geometry.
PerformActionPerforms the specified action on the selected actor.
StartTrackPlayerDoorsStarts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
StopTrackPlayerDoorsStops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
CheckPlayerDoorsCompares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
SetInChargenToggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
ForceResetForce the game to run a full reset.
ForceCloseFilesClose masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. See also HotLoadPlugin. [Caution: Use at own risk! Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
HotLoadPlugin (HLP)Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. [Caution: Use at own risk! Modified running quests will be stopped (and restarted if possible). Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
GenerateBendableSpline (Spline)Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
Reload ()Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
TestAimTest an actor's aim.
TestLookTest an actor's looking.
PushCameraPush camera to editor.
MoveToEditorCameraMove to the editor camera.
MoveToEditorSelectionMove to the editor selection.
PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT)Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
DumpConditionsFunctionsOutput the current counters for condition function calls.
ReloadAnimationGraphsReload the currently loaded animation graphs.
ToggleWeaponOverlayToggle the weapon overlay.
ForceDetectForces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
ChangeAnimArchetype (caa)Change the selected actor's anim archetype.
ChangeAnimFlavorChange the selected actor's animal flavor.
SetAngryWithPlayerSet the angry with player flag.
ForceRepathForce the actor to repath.
ForcePathFailureForce the actor's path to fail.
DumpFormListDump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
TraceAnimationEventsTrace an actor's animation events.
ShowModsShow all property mods on an object.
DumpInputEnableLayersDumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
AttachModAttach a mod to an object.
RemoveModRemove a mod from an object.
SpawnTemplatedObjectSpawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
CallFunctionCalls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallQuestFunction (cqf)Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallGlobalFunction (cgf)Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
ResetInputEnableLayerResets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc)Force-enables the player's controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
ResetForceEnabledPlayerControlsResets all force-enabled player controls.
GetActorRefOwnerPrints the owner of the currently selected reference.
SetActorRefOwner (saro)Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
HasActorRefOwner (haro)Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
SetOutfitChange the default outfit for the actor.
PassTimePasses the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
LinkLocationsLinks two locations under the given keyword.
ShowLinkedLocationsOutputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
SetLinkedRefLinks the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
ResetContainerResets the currently selected container, or if you specify "1", then it'll reset all containers.
SetSceneForDebugSets the current debug scene.
PreloadExteriorPreloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
TestPathDebug function to test a path.
ToggleControlsOverlyToggle Controls Overlay
RefreshRebug function to refresh a reference.
DynamicResolutionChange the dynamic resolution settings.
TestLoadingMenuDebug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
RecalcInstanceDataDebug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
ToggleReferencePoseRoggles forcing an animgraph for the selected actor to be in the reference pose. May specify "target" or "rig" as well.
SetPersistLocationDebug function to set the persist loc on reference.
SetLocationRefTypeDebug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
ShowLocDataDebug function to dump data about a location.
ReserveLocDebug function to reserve a location so it can't be used for most aliases.
UpdateAwakeSound (UAS)Update the selected actor's currentl conscious loop.
SetHarvestedMark the current reference as Harvested or not.
PauseScenePause or unpause the specified scene.
SpawnDupeMake a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
DisableDistantReferencesDisable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
FireAssertFire an assert (with text passed, if available).
ForcePersistentForce a reference to become persistent.
PlayActionCamera (pac)Play this action camera on the reference with target reference.
StopActionCameraStop the action camera.
ChangeStanceChange the actor's stance.
AuditionWwiseEventSet of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
AuditionReverbForm (arf)Force a given Reverb form to be active.
SetWwiseState (sws)Sets a global Wwise State
BuildAnimationData (bad)Build the animation data for the actor.
SwitchSkeletonToggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
GetHelloorGreeting ()Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
SetBoneTintRegionAdd bone tint data to an object's 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
SendDialogueEventSends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()player will always succeed at speech challenge.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()player will always fail at speech challenge.
RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma)Compares the materials of the selected reference.
CaptureMessages ()Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
ToggleTrijuiceToggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
SetPresentThreshold (spt)Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
LinkFullAccountLink full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
IsLoggedIn (isonline)Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs)Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
AcceptLegalDocAccepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
GetDataAttachmentPrints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
DeleteDataAttachmentDeletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
UploadCharacterDataUploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard)Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
LoadUnitedDataGets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
MakeUnityNPCUpdates NPC with data from unity cache.
SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl)Set volumetric lighting parameters.
StartWorkshop (workshop)Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
ToggleVBlankOptimToggles VBlank optim
AddKeywordAdd the given keyword to the reference
RemoveKeywordRemove the given keyword on the reference.
SetAmbientParticlesEnabledEnables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
RemoveOutposts ()Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
SetESRAMSetupForce specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
CallStackTraceDepthSet the callstack depth when tracing it.
CommandedActivatedCommands selected actor to use a reference.
EnableGalaxyModeEnables/Disables galaxy mode.
ToggleStarFieldDebugToggles the StarField debug on or off.
SetStarFieldCoordinateScale ()Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
SetStarSystemScale (sss)Sets the star system scale.
MoveToPlanetIf target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
SetOrbitSpeedScaleSets global orbit speed scale.
InstanceNamingRulesExport instance naming rule data to file INRExport.txt.
GetOrbisModInfoPrints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
ToggleSceneDebugShow debug state for scene.
SetFarClipSet far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
ToggleOverdrawToggle overdraw
RecordSceneCapture screen shots of scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
LandOnPlanet (lop)Land on a planet. (lop )
TakeOffToSpaceTake off to space.
PreviewBodyResources (pbr)Previews resources for a planet.
SendAffinityEvent(AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
AddPowerAddPower (part) #
RemovePowerRemovePower (part) #
MatlockCaptureForce matlock to realize a capture.
ToggleSnapNodeMarkersForce matlock to realize a capture.
ToggleSnapNodeMarkersToggle snap node markers.
SetVoiceTypeSet an override voice type on an actor.
AddWorldSpaceToPlanetAdds a world space to a planet.
DebugDataProviderSet the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
LoadAll3DLoad all queued 3D.
PrintAllMenus (pam)Print all active menus.
PrintAllInputContext (paic)Print the input context stack.
AddPlotToBody (AddPlot)Plot a route to this body.
ReloadFaceDataReload face data.
SetGravityScaleSets gravity scale on a ref's parent cell.
PreviewBlockPreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
ExportTerrainTexturesExport terrain textures.
ExportTerrainGridsExport terrain grids.
ExportTerrainHeightMapExport terrain height map.
ExportTerrainSplatMapExplort terrain splat map.
ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMapExport terrain material index map.
ExportTerrainFilesExport terrain files.
UpdateTerrainClipmapsRefresh Terrain Clipmaps.
ToggleDebugCameraToggle debug camera (mode name)
CyclePrevDebugCameraCycle to previous debug camera.
CycleNextDebugCameraCycle to next debug camera.
ToggleDebugCameraControlsToggle debug camera controls.
SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw)Activate an ImGui window.
InvokeUIEventInvokes a ui > c++ event.
HotReloadUIHot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
SetPosRelativeToRefScript function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
FaceRefMake a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
SetWorkshopItemSet the Workshop menu's Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
GenerateNavMeshGenerates nav-mesh on the current cell.
LandOnPlanetAnimatedLand players spaceship with animation.
startNewGameCommand to trigger new game on main menu without UI.
ForcedBleedoutForce an actor to enter bleedout.
ForceConditionFormTrueForce a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
ForceConditionFormFalseForce a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
LandOnPlanetBiomeLand on a planet's biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
LandOnPlanetMarkerLand at a marker on the current planet.
TestAllPlanetsTestPlanets
ClearLinkedRefClear a linked reference.
SetLocalTimeSets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
ReloadMaterialsReloads all materials.
PlacementOnCellTest overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
ToggleWorkshopFlyCamToggle workshop flycam.
CheckBiomeMarkerFinds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
TestBiomePlanet (tbp)Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
PreviewPatternPreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
SetHavokDynamicSet reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
SetHavokKinematicSet reference motion to kinematic.
SetHavokActiveSet reference havok activity.
SetHavokLODSet reference collision lod.
SetHavokLinearVelocitySet reference linear velocity.
SetHavokAngularVelocitySet reference angular velocity.
SetHavokCollisionLayerSet havok collision layer.
SetHavokRagdollFrictionSet havok ragdoll friction.
SetHavokParamSet havok param.
ShowHavokRagdollValuesShow havok ragdoll values.
StartHavokPartTestStart/reset havok particles test.
StopHavokPartTestStop havok particles test.
SetOrientationSet reference orientation
ToggleDebugText3DToggle in game debug text.
ToggleBioOverlayToggle the BI Overlay.
ToggleMetricViewerSpawn Metric Viewer
PrintMessagePrint a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
AddDebugTestAdd debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
DisableActorPackageDisable or enable an actor's package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
StopBatchFileStop a running batchfile.
CenterOnSpaceCellMove to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
DependencyGraphDumpDump Dependency Graph.
ToggleExperimentalShadersToggles experimental shaders on/off.
SetTestPlanetAndBiomeSets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form]

Players can also spawn various items, provided they get their hands on the ID of that particular resource in-game. The console command for the same is 'player.additem (Item ID) (Value)' that they need to input with the respective ID and value.

Some of the useful item IDs for the game are as follows (courtesy of u/RelationshipHuman136):

Miscellaneous Items
0000000FCredits
0000000ADigipicks
Weapons
000547A3Breach
0002EB45MagSniper
0026D963Big Bang
0026D960Shotty
0026D964Auto-Rivet
0002CB5FRegulator
0002EB42Magshot
0026D96ABridger
00000FD6Razorback
0026D96BCoachman
23606Magpulse
0026D96DUrban Eagle
0026D95DSidestar
Spacesuits
65925Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary)
0007B2B9Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary)
0022B8F6Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic)
0013F97DPeacemaker Spacesuit
00225FC9Monster Costume
001F22BCGran-Gran's Spacesuit
Boost Packs
0010A25DArmor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary)
0001754EMark 1 Pack
0021A86CUC Shock Power Pack
Helmets
65926Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary)
0010A25EIncendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary)
0013F97BPeacemaker Space Helmet
0001754FMark I Space Helmet
001F22BCGran-Gran's Space Helmet

How to use console commands in Starfield

Thankfully for players, using console commands in Starfield (to make use of the aforementioned cheat codes and IDs) is a straightforward affair. To do so, they need to perform the following steps:

  • Launch the game.
  • Use the key beneath the 'ESC' key. For UK keyboards, that's the '`' Grave key, and for the US keyboards, that's the '~' Tilde key.
  • This will bring up the console, within which you will have to type in the code (it is not case-sensitive) and apply.

Can Starfield achievements be completed with console commands on?

No, the moment a player switches on a console command, the achievements in Starfield will be instantly disabled. This is a fair move, as using cheats to complete them would take away from the sense of accomplishment that one would feel from completing them normally.

Can Starfield console commands be used on Xbox?

As mentioned earlier, the console commands are meant to be used on the PC platform. Courtesy of u/ZA44, it seems that players can use the cheats on Xbox through the following workaround:

  • Download the game on PC through the Xbox program.
  • Once that is done, load up the Xbox save file (provided you have already been playing the game on your Xbox).
  • Launch the console and utilize whichever commands you need.
  • Load the save back on Xbox to reap the advantages.
You can use the console commands if you cross save between PC and Xbox. by u/ZA44 in Starfield

Starfield is set to be released on September 6, 2023, for Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The game is already available via early access since August 31 to users who purchased the Premium Edition or the Constellation Edition.

Keep an eye on our coverage of the game to learn about guides, tips, best classes, and more to have an easier time in this space-faring odyssey.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...