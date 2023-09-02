Starfield ending explained

While Starfield may only have one ending, there's a wide degree of variation depending on what you say and do throughout the game. While there is one overall theme of the game's conclusion, your important moments and relationships matter. Once you've collected the artifacts and built the Armillary, you power up the Grave Drive.

We'll go over what happens next in the game and what awaits players in the end. However, it's worth pointing out that this is very much a spoiler for the end of the game and what happens beyond that. Players will see several cinematics of their playthrough throughout it, and we cannot discuss these moments as they will vary.

Note: This article does contain spoilers for the end of Starfield.

The theme of Starfield's main ending is rebirth and parallel universes

The Unity awaits, regardless of what you do in your last moments (Image via Bethesda)

After you defeat the final boss of Starfield, you can experience the ending of this game. Whether you side with the Emissary, the Hunter, or choose to defeat them, the ending options remain the same.

Regardless of what happens during the final encounter, you will acquire the final artifacts and can perform the Grav Jump to Unity. You'll have a bit of time to chat with your allies before you go if you wish to. Such is the case, regardless of what class you play in Starfield.

Once you take the leap into the unknown, you'll see a brilliant cinematic wherein you wind up staring back at yourself. You can interact with this alternate timeline version of yourself and will be given several chat options.

Reflect on your actions - did you lead a good life? (Image via Gamer's Little Playground/YouTube)

The other version of yourself states that they've seen all you are, have been, and could be. This version will also ask if you have any regrets and if you've lived a good life - leading to another choice. Completing this task will make you Starborn. But there's a price. You must give the universe one more thing, and that's Yourself.

You will fuse with the universe, and another part of you will leave forever. It's a rather poetic ending. This fusion will change the universe you're in forever, as you're leaving it behind for a new one. Players get another set of dialogue options, where they discuss what comes next - whether it sounds like death or they simply want to cut to the chase.

The player's character will feel like they've woken up from a dream, as they become Starborn, and cross into the multiverse. Your alternate form will suggest you can return to your old life instead of moving on, and the dialogue will end. You could leave, perhaps, but if you speak to them again, you move toward rebirth.

The Unity informs you of what will happen, should you not take the leap (Image via Gamer's Little Playground/YouTube)

If you leave and return to your ship, this could technically count as a second ending. You learn that, in time, people will find their own way to the Unity, and become Starborn, without the influence of the other, powerful Starborn. You return to your ship and can come back if you wish to wrap things up.

The player will receive a glimpse of what they're leaving behind when they speak to the alternate version of themselves again. After a brilliant cinematic of the cosmos, they will return to the game at the "One Small Step" mission.

This begins New Game+. That’s what makes the Starfield ending interesting - you are transported to an alternate universe and start afresh. However, some things will come with you into Starfield’s next playthrough.

What changes in New Game+ after Starfield's ending?

Begin again, in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

You become Starborn after the encounter at Unity in Starfield. Though the end of your current playthrough has concluded, the next one officially begins. You start over in a new universe for new experiences and possibilities.

However, you take with you all the knowledge you gained at the end of the game - so your levels and skills. However, your personal possessions all go away, left behind in the previous universe. From here, it all begins again. The artifacts will be randomized across the stars, making it a fresh, unique playthrough.

There's so much to see and do in Starfield. The game is currently available in early access, with the full launch beginning on September 6, 2023. If you want to know which classes are the best, here’s our tier list.