Starfield: All classes and which one should you pick

Starfield’s early access has begun, and players will want to know the best classes on offer. Also known as backgrounds in the game’s lore, these choices offer a variety of skill sets and unique dialogue options for specific situations. Depending on what you’re doing in the world, certain backgrounds will give you dialogue choices that stand out from the others. This makes each feel unique and helps immerse you in the world.

While all classes in Starfield are useful, some offer better ways to solve problems and get out of unfortunate situations across this expansive open-world title. While it’s important to pick whichever class you want, here are some of the ones we recommend.

All classes available in Starfield

Whether you want to roleplay or commit crimes in space, there's something for you here (Image via Bethesda)

Before you get started in Starfield, you need to pick one of the 21 classes available in the game. Other than roleplaying flavor, each of these represents a different background or profession. From cooks to diplomats, you can be almost anything in the vast openness of outer space.

Below is a list of every potential background in Starfield and what their default skill loadout will come with. That way, you are armed with as much information as possible about these particular classes in Bethesda’s latest epic story.

Available backgrounds

Soldier: Fitness, Ballistic, Boost Pack Training

Cyber Runner: Stealth, Security, Theft

Cyberneticist: Medicine, Security, Lasers

[FILE NOT FOUND]: Wellness, Ballistics, Piloting

Space Scoundrel: Pistole Certification, Piloting, Persuasion

Diplomat: Persuasion, Commerce, Wellness

Bounty Hunter: Piloting, Target Control Systems, Boost Pack Training

Ronin: Dueling, Stealth, Scavenging

Xenobiologist: Lasers, Surveying, Fitness

Beast Hunter: Fitness, Ballistics, Gastronomy

Combat Medic: Pistol Certification, Medicine, Wellness

Long Hauler: Weight LIfting, Piloting, Ballistic Weapon Systems

Sculptor: Medicine, Geology, Persuasion

Industrialist: Persuasion, Security, Research Methods

Bouncer: Boxing, Security, Fitness

Gangster: Shotgun Certification, Boxing, Theft

Explorer: Lasers, Astrodynamics, Surveying

Chef: Gastronomy, Dueling, Scavenging

Homesteader: Geology, Surveying, Weight Lifting

Pilgrim: Scavenging, Surveying, Gastronomy

Professor: Astrodynamics, Geology, Research Methods

Each of Starfield’s classes starts with a particular set of skills, but as you can see, they aren’t all especially useful.

Which of Starfield’s classes is right for you?

If you simply want to roleplay your way through the stars, you can just pick the class that fits the kind of character you want to create. If the least of your concerns is the starting skills, there’s really no wrong answer here.

However, if your concern is killing as many things as possible, you’ve got options. Ronin, Soldier, Bounty Hunter, Beast Hunter, Gangster, and Space Scoundrel all excel at murder across the stars.

If you prefer a stealthy approach and want to commit acts of larceny across the stars, Cyber Runner, Gangster, and Ronin could be fun sneaky characters to play. Theft, stealth, and smooth talking are the calling cards of these classes.

Conversely, you may want to talk your way out of problems. One of the best things about Bethesda RPGs is the ability to smooth talk your way out of a bungled situation or if you’ve done something horrible. In that case, Diplomat is the best class, with Space Scoundrel coming in second. Industrialist is also a viable option, but it lacks basic combat skills if things get dicey.

Bethesda’s Starfield is now available in early access, with the full launch coming on September 5, 2023.