Xbox community brings Todd Howard to life in Starfield, testament to the incredibly detailed character creation

Starfield's launch is imminent, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the massive open-world RPG. The upcoming sci-fi game from Bethesda Game Studios is the developer's most significant game yet and the newest IP in 25 years. To celebrate this, a fan who has access to the game has created project director Todd Howard's likeness in the game.

This further demonstrates how flexible the game's character creator potentially is, opening up possibilities for the future.

Todd Howard's virtual rendition in Starfield looks strikingly similar

Expand Tweet

The detailed character model resembles the real-life Todd Howard, replete with brown hair and blue eyes. The hairstyle is also interestingly identical, as is the face structure. It could have even been mistaken for a face scan if one did not know better. The more intricate details of how this was created remain uncertain, however.

But the fact remains that many fans look up to Todd Howard as he is responsible for some of the most renowned RPGs of all time, like The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 3. With him helming Starfield, this also feels like an appropriate homage to the Bethesda game director.

The screenshot posted shows the character creator with various tabs on top. This includes a Biometrics ID and a "Personnel Record" at number 8. Perhaps these are slots for saved custom characters? We also see options for Body and Face. This is nothing new, as the studio's last mainline game, Fallout 4, also had a reasonably robust character creator.

Expand Tweet

Players can expect to customize various aspects like body types, size, musculature, and more under Body. Face, on the other hand, would be concerned with facial features such as face shape, eye shape, mouth size, and perhaps even hair customization options. Then there are tabs named Background and Traits.

The former likely allows picking character details that pertain to role-playing from a story perspective. After all, Starfield is indeed a very narrative-focused RPG. Players take control of a member of the Constellation, an organization comprised of avid space explorers. Moving on, the Traits option should allow selecting valuable perks that will help players in various ways.

Up to three can be seemingly selected, but again, the scope and variety of which remain unclear too. Thankfully, players will not need to wait much longer.

When does Starfield release, and for which platforms?

Expand Tweet

The game's launch is next month, on September 6, 2023. Furthermore, Starfield is scheduled to exclusively release for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Pre-orders are live. Gamers can pre-purchase it immediately and tuck it away in their libraries until launch. On that note, pre-load is already live on Xbox platforms.

Given that the game is over 100 GB, the green team's fans can pre-download the game right now. PC users will have to wait until the month's end, unfortunately. Furthermore, early access is also a thing for Starfield, meaning some players will gain access to the game before the release date. Read our early access guide to find out more.