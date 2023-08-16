Starfield early access date revealed for Xbox and PC

Starfield, the upcoming massive sci-fi RPG from Bethesda, has gone gold as per the official announcement, and it will launch in September. With preload available later this month, many players can look forward to getting early access a few days before launch. This will allow specific buyers to play the game earlier than the official launch.

Pre-launch early access periods are not uncommon these days, and with many fans eagerly looking forward to Bethesda's newest IP in more than two decades, the hype is real.

Starfield Xbox and PC early access dates discussed

Expand Tweet

The early access period begins on September 1, 2023, five days before its eventual launch on September 6. This means players should expect an influx of spoilers to flood the internet after early access goes live. It should be noted that early access will be preceded by a preload period.

This allows players to download the game before launch and, by extension, early access. Those who have the game on Windows PC (via Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X|S can download the game on August 17, 2023. Unfortunately, Steam users must wait until August 30, 2023, to preload.

How to get Starfield early access on Xbox and PC

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this perk will only be available for players who purchase the Premium Edition or the limited Collector's Edition. These are the more expensive renditions, so this makes sense. Players must buy the game's two non-base editions via Steam, Windows PC, and Xbox Store for early access.

The Premium Edition includes the following additions as well:

Base game.

Shattered Space DLC Story Expansion.

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack.

Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack.

The bigger Collector's Edition includes all of this and more, including physical goodies such as:

Steelbook display case.

Starfield Chronomark Watch.

Watch Case.

Constellation Patch.

However, the Collector's Edition is likely out of stock due to the developer's popularity and limited nature.

Is early access for the game available on Xbox Game Pass?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, no. The edition available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers is the base game. Since early access privileges are not offered to standard edition users, they cannot wait for the final launch day. This is disappointing, but Game Pass users can access the game for a negligible fee.

Thankfully base game owners do have the option of upgrading to Premium. However, this would cost extra. In other words, those who wish to see all that Starfield's space-faring adventure has to offer must aim for Premium from the start.

Starfield was developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. It arrives on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Pre-orders are live, so that players can purchase the game right now.