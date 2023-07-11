5 amazing features in Starfield that might define this generation

Bethesda officially announced Starfield during E3 in 2018, and we finally have a release date for the space-themed role-playing game. In the most recent Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield direct event, we discovered that the much-awaited title will be released later this year. Specifically, it will come out on September 6, 2023, for Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Bethesda has a stellar reputation for creating incredible open-world games with interesting settings, characters, and narratives. Fans got to see detailed gameplay during the Starfield Direct showcase, which highlighted some of the unique features we can expect from the game. Here are key features that could define this generation of gaming.

Starfield gameplay features that could define this generation

1) Visiting and exploring every place you see

RPG environments are known for having a lot of variety and covering a wide area. However, in many of these games, there are places you can only see but not visit. This offers an illusion of a vast open world during the initial stages of the game, but it eventually leaves players feeling disappointed. However, with Starfield, this won't be an issue.

You can jump into your ship and fly to any destination within the galaxy. In fact, the moon isn't just a background prop anymore, and you can physically explore it in Starfield without needing a mod.

You can visit almost every celestial body in the galaxy and explore the game world in ways we have never seen in any space-themed title before.

2) Unique environments

Every single planet and star system will have certain characteristics that make it distinct. Having different biomes is not a new feature in video games, but Starfield will revolutionize this by doing it at scale.

Each planet will have its own unique atmosphere, weather, and lighting system, depending on its location in the star system. Furthermore, it appears that some planets will have multiple biomes instead of a single environment type. Lastly, each will have unique flora and fauna as well.

This makes lots of sense considering the scale of Starfield, which we know will be massive. Each area will feel like a living and breathing ecosystem instead of a mere reskin of an existing environment. This could result in one of the most visually stunning gaming experiences ever.

3) Ship customization

Being able to customize your vehicle or ship is not necessarily new. Customization has been a part of games for a long time and is not exclusive to RPGs. However, it seems that Starfield takes this to a new level, as shown in the recent showcase by Bethesda.

You can mix and match the various parts of a spacecraft to personalize your ride. You can also add or remove parts to make ships that serve different purposes. Whether you want a fast cruiser that zips through space or a hulking carrier for transporting cargo, you'll only be confined by the limits of your imagination.

What sets this feature apart is that each component will affect your ship's performance. Even small changes will have an impact, resulting in a deep customization experience.

4) Space flight and combat

After customizing your ship, you'll want to take it out for a spin in the galaxies of Starfield. This is where you'll start to feel the effects of the modifications added to your space vehicle. Not many games allow you to pilot a ship in outer space, let alone explore the galaxy freely.

There are many dangers in space, and it appears there will be bandits and other such enemies that will challenge you to a dogfight. During this time, you can actually alter the systems in your ship to take power away from some features and transfer them to those essential in combat, such as your shields or lasers.

While we are yet to see the gameplay systems governing space flight and combat, the released footage looks amazing, and fans are already excited to try out this feature in Starfield.

5) More combat

Apart from fighting against another spacecraft, you'll also be doing some fighting on the ground. While on foot exploring a planet, you'll most likely face a combat situation. Since this is a Bethesda game, you can choose your approach by going in guns blazing or stealthily sneaking past enemies.

The combat does not feel clunky in the Starfield gameplay footage we've seen so far. Combat has always felt weak in Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, but it looks like this is going to change. One example is the in-game footage wherein the player could boost around on a jetpack to zip around and above their enemies, utilizing the available tech.

There are also zero-gravity environments in the game where fighting will feel different. You'll also have access to different weapon types and mods that significantly change combat. Overall, combat scenarios in the game depend on several factors instead of following a standard shoot, rinse, and repeat formula.

