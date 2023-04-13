5 space games to play while you wait for Starfield

Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG, Starfield, looks set to be one of the biggest games of 2023. The massive sci-fi adventure marks the first original IP from the American developer in over 25 years.

Considering the fact that the team behind classic franchises like The Elder Scrolls is making the biggest game in the studio's history yet, Starfield is a big deal. So far, fans have only had a glimpse of what's to come from trailers showcasing edited gameplay.

Thankfully, Bethesda has announced a major Starfield showcase scheduled for June 11, 2023. Here, the company will finally grant players an in-depth look at the world and gameplay of Starfield. However, that's still a few months away.

Listed below are five amazing games you can play while you wait for the release of Starfield.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Outer Worlds and 4 other great space adventures that should tide fans over until the release of Starfield

1) Outer Wilds

Perhaps the most underrated entry on this list, 2019's Outer Wilds is a fascinating indie title from Mobius Digital. Published by Annapurna Interactive, it is an exploration-driven action-adventure game.

In Outer Wilds, players are stuck in a solar system's time loop, leading up to and going back to 22 minutes before the sun goes supernova. With no hand-holding to be had, it is up to them to set up their spaceship and go exploring nearby ruins, planets, and other locales for answers.

Any new information learned is retained between runs, allowing players to make positive progress little by little. However, they should be ready for devious challenges and puzzles while in a race against time.

Outer Wilds is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.

2) Elite: Dangerous

Created by the minds behind the acclaimed Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo titles, Elite Dangerous is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Game studio Frontier Developments makes no bones about the fact that this ambitious space sim takes place in a 1:1 recreation of the real-life Milky Way Galaxy. However, set over a thousand years into the future, it is teeming with alien curiosities to discover and plenty of other things to do.

With over 400 billion star systems awaiting spaceship exploration, there is no shortage of activities. Players can choose to hunt down bounties in exciting dogfights or simply stick to humble trading if they so desire. Plenty of planets have various resources to harvest but are also home to hazardous environments.

Visually, Elite Dangerous remains one of the most striking sci-fi games in the industry, even almost a decade later. All things considered, Starfield does have stiff competition with this one, especially in the immersion department.

Elite: Dangerous is available on PC, PS4, and XB1.

3) The Outer Worlds

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment of Fallout: New Vegas fame, The Outer Worlds is considered a futuristic successor to the Fallout games. It is also the closest game to Starfield on this list from an RPG design perspective.

Arriving on the Halcyon star system after a period of cryo-sleep, players are thrust into a journey to save the world. The game is set across open-world environments and will be most familiar to Fallout players.

The Outer Worlds employs the same core fundamentals, from combat and exploration to dialog and RPG progression. It even includes an equivalent to the V.A.T.S. targeting system that is synonymous with Fallout. Overall, players will undertake a variety of quests, engage with memorable NPCs and collect more loot as they fight against foes in melee or ranged combat.

The Outer Worlds is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.

4) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

The iconic Bioware sci-fi trilogy comes together in one hefty package, thanks to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. The 2021 remastered bundle includes three of the most celebrated RPGs out there: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

Players will guide the protagonist Commander Shepherd through an engaging narrative in the fight against the alien Reapers. They can pick their specializations, including abilities and skills before going through various set-pieces against hostile enemies.

A vibrant cast of memorable characters also awaits interaction, thanks to a rich dialog system and romance options. Boasting updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements, the Legendary Edition is the definitive way to experience these classics.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S.

5) No Man's Sky

Those overwhelmed by the simulation aspect of Elite: Dangerous may crave something more laid-back like No Man's Sky.

The beloved space exploration title has only gotten better since its disastrous launch and now holds the crown for the best comeback from disgrace in gaming history. Developed by Hello Games, it is also a space exploration experience.

While Elite: Dangerous's highlights are combat and trading, No Man's Sky is more focused on exploration, survival, and crafting. The game is renowned for its procedural generation system, resulting in possible 18 quintillion planet variations. While players are free to do as they please, the goal is to uncover the secrets hidden at the center of the galaxy.

As usual, players can engage in combat as well as harvest resources from the environment to construct new gear and upgrades for both their suit and ship. With the developers pushing out massive updates frequently, this is a game Starfield should aspire to be like.

No Man's Sky is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes