5 major highlights from No Man's Sky Interceptor update

No Man's Sky recently received its latest update from developer Hello Games. The sci-fi open-world epic continues to broaden its horizons, and players continue to be excited.

Called Interceptor, the new update adds a host of new content for players to engage with. This includes a bunch of new mechanics and features not seen before. With update 4.2, fans are curious as to what new changes have been made.

Are these significant enough to be worth checking out? How exactly do they make No Man's Sky one of the best open-world survival games on the market?

Here are five major additions to No Man's Sky thanks to the Interceptor update

1) Sentinel Interceptor ships

The biggest draw in the Interceptor update is the Sentinel ships. This is a new class of ships that players can hop into and fly around the vastness of space. These are procedurally generated, in the sense that players can find various combinations out in the wild.

This is reflected in the varied silhouettes and styles. Furthermore, players can operate them from the cockpit in first-person as well, offering a view at how the technology within these ships looks.

But there's more. It seems like crashed Sentinel ships can be discovered on certain dangerous planets. It is up to players to track them down, recover parts, and add them to their collection.

Sentinel ships can also be upgraded with powerups, such as the Anti-Gravity Well, Crimson Core, and Aeron Shield components. This should help players out on their adventures in No Man's Sky, as peril lurks around every corner.

2) Corrupted Worlds

Intergalactic Geo @NMS_Screenshots Didn't realize you had to have on foot combat in No Man's Sky on Standard or Hostile to get systems with the corrupted planets/sentinels. Once I did that, found this neat system - corrupted moon, three hostile sentinel planets too that are still pretty nice, one with diplos! Didn't realize you had to have on foot combat in No Man's Sky on Standard or Hostile to get systems with the corrupted planets/sentinels. Once I did that, found this neat system - corrupted moon, three hostile sentinel planets too that are still pretty nice, one with diplos! 😀 https://t.co/zMDyMzKFq0

This brings us to the second highlight of the update: A troubling corruption can be found spreading across many planets. Signified by pink crystaline growths caused by a mysterious power, they have corrupted not just the ecosystems they flourish in but also the lifeforms.

These even include the Sentinel robots, who have been transformed into terrifying spider-like threats. Beware of their powerful explosive-ranged attacks and close-up flamethrowers.

However, players can turn this threatening situation to their advantage. The crystals growing around corrupted lands can be harvested for a few purposes. which includes refueling Sentinel technology and even refining the materials into other ingredients from defeated foes.

3) Jetpack flight

Soar the skies with the Aeron Turbojet (Image via Hello Games)

The Interceptor update also adds a new jetpack for players to mess around with. Called the Aeron Turbojet, it is a powerful tool for exploration from the skylines.

Players will be able to acquire it as they explore these corrupted planets. As they piece together the mystery, they will come across blueprints for the jetpack.

4) VR Enhancements

Vinícius 🎮 @vih8p Achei um pouco decepcionante o No Man's Sky no #PSVR2 .. apesar dele ter recebido um upgrade "next gen" recentemente e todas as melhorias do periférico.. o jogo não mudou tanto em VR, continua com alguns problemas como efeitos gráficos bem reduzidos, serrilhamentos e mais! Achei um pouco decepcionante o No Man's Sky no #PSVR2.. apesar dele ter recebido um upgrade "next gen" recentemente e todas as melhorias do periférico.. o jogo não mudou tanto em VR, continua com alguns problemas como efeitos gráficos bem reduzidos, serrilhamentos e mais! https://t.co/QbDih2nGj9

VR (Virtual Reality) is a no-brainer for a game like No Man's Sky, and the developers have now further improved their implementation.

This might feel like a minor addition, but players are now able to manually move and adjust the projector interfaces for in-game menus.

This also includes the ability to attach and detach the wrist projectors. This allows gamers a precise level of control to retool the experience as per their preferences.

Users can play the game in VR on PC as well as in the PlayStation ecosystem using PSVR and PSVR2 headsets.

5) New storylines and tools

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



Corrupted Worlds

Evolving Story

New Ship Class

🪶Sentinel Jetpack

Abandoned Camps

🤖Robot Spiders

‍🌫️Sentinel Cockpit

⚔️Improved Combat

Sentinel Weaponry

Stealth Enemies

☠️Capital Ship Battles

New Nexus Mission

Custom Wonders

🧙‍♂️VR Improvements InterceptorCorrupted WorldsEvolving StoryNew Ship Class🪶Sentinel JetpackAbandoned Camps🤖Robot Spiders‍🌫️Sentinel Cockpit⚔️Improved CombatSentinel WeaponryStealth Enemies☠️Capital Ship BattlesNew Nexus MissionCustom Wonders🧙‍♂️VR Improvements Interceptor 😈💎Corrupted Worlds🎭Evolving Story🚀New Ship Class🪶Sentinel Jetpack👀Abandoned Camps🤖Robot Spiders😶‍🌫️Sentinel Cockpit⚔️Improved Combat🔫Sentinel Weaponry👻Stealth Enemies☠️Capital Ship Battles☎️New Nexus Mission🐌Custom Wonders🧙‍♂️VR Improvements https://t.co/8z9PjxEtuv

Lastly, it would not be a No Man's Sky content update without new storylines to engage in. The Space Anomaly's denizens have requested the Traveller's help in weeding out the corruption that is controlling the Sentinels.

This new mission is available at the Nexus for players to enjoy either solo or co-op. Any space adventurer worth their salt should be up-to-date on their arsenal of tools, and the Interceptor update adds two new ones that can be used as a Mining-Laser.

No Man's Sky is developed and published by Hello Games. The Interceptor update is available for free to all owners of the base game.

The base game was first released in August 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4. Now it is also available on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes