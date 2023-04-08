5 major highlights from No Man's Sky Interceptor update

No Man's Sky recently received its latest update from developer Hello Games. The sci-fi open-world epic continues to broaden its horizons, and players continue to be excited.
Called Interceptor, the new update adds a host of new content for players to engage with. This includes a bunch of new mechanics and features not seen before. With update 4.2, fans are curious as to what new changes have been made.
Are these significant enough to be worth checking out? How exactly do they make No Man's Sky one of the best open-world survival games on the market?
Here are five major additions to No Man's Sky thanks to the Interceptor update
1) Sentinel Interceptor ships
The biggest draw in the Interceptor update is the Sentinel ships. This is a new class of ships that players can hop into and fly around the vastness of space. These are procedurally generated, in the sense that players can find various combinations out in the wild.
This is reflected in the varied silhouettes and styles. Furthermore, players can operate them from the cockpit in first-person as well, offering a view at how the technology within these ships looks.
But there's more. It seems like crashed Sentinel ships can be discovered on certain dangerous planets. It is up to players to track them down, recover parts, and add them to their collection.
Sentinel ships can also be upgraded with powerups, such as the Anti-Gravity Well, Crimson Core, and Aeron Shield components. This should help players out on their adventures in No Man's Sky, as peril lurks around every corner.
2) Corrupted Worlds
This brings us to the second highlight of the update: A troubling corruption can be found spreading across many planets. Signified by pink crystaline growths caused by a mysterious power, they have corrupted not just the ecosystems they flourish in but also the lifeforms.
These even include the Sentinel robots, who have been transformed into terrifying spider-like threats. Beware of their powerful explosive-ranged attacks and close-up flamethrowers.
However, players can turn this threatening situation to their advantage. The crystals growing around corrupted lands can be harvested for a few purposes. which includes refueling Sentinel technology and even refining the materials into other ingredients from defeated foes.
3) Jetpack flight
The Interceptor update also adds a new jetpack for players to mess around with. Called the Aeron Turbojet, it is a powerful tool for exploration from the skylines.
Players will be able to acquire it as they explore these corrupted planets. As they piece together the mystery, they will come across blueprints for the jetpack.
4) VR Enhancements
VR (Virtual Reality) is a no-brainer for a game like No Man's Sky, and the developers have now further improved their implementation.
This might feel like a minor addition, but players are now able to manually move and adjust the projector interfaces for in-game menus.
This also includes the ability to attach and detach the wrist projectors. This allows gamers a precise level of control to retool the experience as per their preferences.
Users can play the game in VR on PC as well as in the PlayStation ecosystem using PSVR and PSVR2 headsets.
5) New storylines and tools
Lastly, it would not be a No Man's Sky content update without new storylines to engage in. The Space Anomaly's denizens have requested the Traveller's help in weeding out the corruption that is controlling the Sentinels.
This new mission is available at the Nexus for players to enjoy either solo or co-op. Any space adventurer worth their salt should be up-to-date on their arsenal of tools, and the Interceptor update adds two new ones that can be used as a Mining-Laser.
No Man's Sky is developed and published by Hello Games. The Interceptor update is available for free to all owners of the base game.
The base game was first released in August 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4. Now it is also available on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.