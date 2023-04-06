No Man’s Sky guide: How to find crashed Sentinel Interceptors

The Interceptor update for No Man’s Sky introduced a new type of ship known as the Sentinel Interceptor, which is designed for combat and exploration. The update, released on April 5, 2023, also brought in new missions, rewards, and gameplay improvements. To pilot a Sentinel Interceptor, you will need to find a crashed one and repair it, which can be a bit difficult if you don't know how to go about it.

This article will provide a step-by-step explanation to track down and repair a crash Sentinel Interceptor using a Sentinel Multi-Tool.

How to use a Sentinel Multi-Tool to track down a crashed Sentinel Interceptor in No Man’s Sky

1) How to find a Sentinel Multi-Tool

Sentinel Multi-Tools can be found in mysterious harmonic encampments on corrupted Sentinel worlds. These tools have classes ranging from C to S and can be unlocked by defeating the harmonic lockdown at the encampment. Custom repairs can be used to fully unlock the inventory slots in the tool.

2) How to find corrupted Sentinel planets using the Sentinel Multi-Tool

With the tool equipped, you can look for a star system with a “Desolate” description. Once there, scan the planets until you see one with corrupted Sentinels.

3) How to find the crashed Sentinel Interceptor on a corrupted plant in No Man’s Sky

Once you have landed on that corrupted planet, look around for a Gravity Ball that will trigger a fight with the Sentinel. Having high-level weapons and hitting the enemies' weak spots will be helpful during this encounter.

Defeating a wave of five enemies will reveal the location of the crashed Sentinel Interceptor on the planet. If defeating the waves doesn’t reveal its location, then the ship is not on that planet and you will have to look for another one.

Once found, it will need to be repaired, which will require various resources like Radiant Shard, Inverted Mirror, and Harmonic Brain. The scanner can come in handy when looking for these resources. Once they are collected, you can repair the ship and take it to the skies. It is a fairly strong ship that is great for combat and exploration.

There are other ways to find Sentinel Interceptors in No Man's Sky, like destroying a Sentinel Capital ship, completing a bespoke story encounter, and defeating new corrupted Sentinel planetary forces and mysterious new abandoned encampments.

Along with corrupted planets, new ships, and enemies, the latest No Man's Sky update also added many new gameplay improvements, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes. The Sentinel Capital ship can now be destroyed, which might reward you with a new Sentinel Interceptor.

No Man’s Sky, along with its Interceptor DLC, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and MacOS.

