Starfield pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Starfield is one of the most popular games of the decade. The title is believed to be 25 years in the making, and based on information revealed recently, it finally has a release date. The RPG is scheduled to go live on September 6, 2023, and players around the world can now pre-order a copy of the space-faring adventure for themselves.

There are three specific editions for Bethesda's upcoming release. While pre-ordering them is always an option, the Standard Edition of the game will be available on Game Pass on Day 1.

How to pre-order Starfield

As of now, the only way to pre-order Starfield is by going to the Xbox Marketplace on Xbox consoles or through the Windows Marketplace or Steam on PC. Unfortunately, the title won't be available on the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5 at launch. It's unclear if the title will be available on these devices at a later date, but the chances of it happening are low.

Here are the steps you can follow to pre-order your copy of the game based on your platform:

Xbox Series X|S

Make your way to the Xbox Store on your device.

In the search bar, type Starfield and hit enter. Alternatively, you can look for the game in the pre-order section.

Select the edition you want to order and then click on the button that says "Pre-order."

Confirm your order and complete the payment. Once you've done that, the game should reflect in your library.

You will be able to pre-load the game closer to the release.

Microsoft Store (PC)

On your PC, click on the Microsoft Store app.

In the search bar, look for Starfield.

Select the edition that you want to pre-order, and make your way to the payments page.

Once you've completed your payments, the title should be available in your library. You should be able to pre-load the game when it finally goes live.

Steam (PC)

Navigate to the Steam app, and make your way to the Store page.

Look for Starfield in the search bar. On the resulting page that opens, you will see two editions.

Select the one that you want to order, and you will be taken to the page where you have to confirm your payment.

After the payment is done, the title should reflect in your library. The pre-load process will be available closer to the release date.

Starfield editions and prices

Like most major AAA titles, Starfield comes in three editions. The first one is the basic Standard Edition, which is followed by the slightly expensive Digital Premium Edition. The game will also have a Constellation Edition, which serves as the Collectors Edition and is the priciest of the lot.

Here's a quick rundown of everything that's included in each of these editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Old Mars Skin pack

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Digital Premium Edition ($99.99)

5 days early access

Shattered Space Story Expansion

Constellation Skin Pack

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack Access

All items included in the Standard Edition

Constellation Edition ($299.99)

Everything included in the Digital Premium Edition

Steelbook Case

Constellation Patch

Chronomark Watch and Case

Laser-etched game code on Credit Stick

It will be interesting to see how things pan out once this game goes live later this year.

