Xbox Game Pass now officially available in 40 new countries around the world

It is undeniable that Xbox Game Pass has become a worldwide phenomenon at this point. Now, that influence is set to expand even further as Game Pass has officially arrived in 40 new countries around the globe. The announcement came in via Xbox head Phil Spencer himself through a personal video.

The subscription service from Microsoft allows gamers to go hands on an extensive catalog. This includes some of the biggest games on the market right now, including trending titles such as Guilty Gear Strive. Furthermore, there are day-one major releases to come as well, including Redfall and Starfield. But which countries will have the pleasure of partaking in this sublime offering?

Xbox Game Pass finds itself a new home amongst players across 40 new countries

The brand new markets where players can now officially purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription are as follows:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

To subscribe, players can head over to the official website and find out more details about the service, including how to sign up. Those joining for the first time will receive a special offer for the initial three-month subscription. Additionally, those who participated in the Xbox Insider Program to test the service for these new regions will receive a two-month subscription free of charge.

On the other hand, here are all the countries Xbox Game Pass was already available in:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong SAR

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

This brings the final number to over 80 countries, both big and small. Microsoft clearly aims to stick to its multi-platform and "games for everyone" mindset. As such, gamers can likely expect the service to go live in more regions in the future.

Xbox Game Pass: Platforms and upcoming games

Xbox Games Pass is available on PC and Xbox platforms. The latter spans the Xbox One family as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S systems. As for the titles, the catalog refreshes over time with new arrivals and old ones leaving the roster. Right now, Ghostwire Tokyo is the latest addition to the service.

Minecraft Legends is set to arrive on April 18, 2023, and players can group up for co-op action in Redfall on May 12, 2023. Starfield, the hugely anticipated open-world RPG from Bethesda, will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass owners on September 6, 2023.

It should be noted that since this is a subscription, players do not own these games as a purchase. Rather, they will only be available to play as long as their membership is active.

