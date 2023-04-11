Xbox Game Pass now officially available in 40 new countries around the world

It is undeniable that Xbox Game Pass has become a worldwide phenomenon at this point. Now, that influence is set to expand even further as Game Pass has officially arrived in 40 new countries around the globe. The announcement came in via Xbox head Phil Spencer himself through a personal video.
The subscription service from Microsoft allows gamers to go hands on an extensive catalog. This includes some of the biggest games on the market right now, including trending titles such as Guilty Gear Strive. Furthermore, there are day-one major releases to come as well, including Redfall and Starfield. But which countries will have the pleasure of partaking in this sublime offering?
Xbox Game Pass finds itself a new home amongst players across 40 new countries
The brand new markets where players can now officially purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription are as follows:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Georgia
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Iceland
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Qatar
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Tunisia
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
To subscribe, players can head over to the official website and find out more details about the service, including how to sign up. Those joining for the first time will receive a special offer for the initial three-month subscription. Additionally, those who participated in the Xbox Insider Program to test the service for these new regions will receive a two-month subscription free of charge.
On the other hand, here are all the countries Xbox Game Pass was already available in:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong SAR
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
This brings the final number to over 80 countries, both big and small. Microsoft clearly aims to stick to its multi-platform and "games for everyone" mindset. As such, gamers can likely expect the service to go live in more regions in the future.
Xbox Game Pass: Platforms and upcoming games
Xbox Games Pass is available on PC and Xbox platforms. The latter spans the Xbox One family as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S systems. As for the titles, the catalog refreshes over time with new arrivals and old ones leaving the roster. Right now, Ghostwire Tokyo is the latest addition to the service.
Minecraft Legends is set to arrive on April 18, 2023, and players can group up for co-op action in Redfall on May 12, 2023. Starfield, the hugely anticipated open-world RPG from Bethesda, will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass owners on September 6, 2023.
It should be noted that since this is a subscription, players do not own these games as a purchase. Rather, they will only be available to play as long as their membership is active.