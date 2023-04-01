Is EA Sports PGA Tour coming to the Xbox Game Pass

EA Sports PGA Tour will be released on major current-generation platforms this coming week on April 7, 2023. The gaming giant had a deal with the Xbox sector of Microsoft to provide access to EA Play for Xbox Game Pass subscriber holders. As it is not limited to only its console and shares a fair share of games upon release, even on PC, gamers of both gaming platforms are curious whether the title will mark its name on the list upon release.

EA Sports PGA Tour is unavailable on the Xbox Game Pass but gives access to a trial gameplay

EA Sports PGA Tour is currently unavailable on the Xbox Game Pass and can only be accessed by purchasing it through Steam, Epic Games, or EA App on PC. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by getting a copy through the respective stores.

However, Xbox Game Pass holders can get access to 10 hours of trial gameplay thanks to the EA Play subscription which is automatically granted to them along with the pass.

Currently, Electronic Arts (EA) seems to have no intention of including the game in the subscription model and players will have to wait for some time to access it along with the Xbox Game Pass or EA Play subscription.

EA games generally make their way to the EA Play and Game Pass respectively, somewhere around eight to nine months after the initial release, so the game can be assumed to arrive somewhere around December 2023 to January 2024.

More information on EA Sports PGA Tour

EA is currently aiming to bring significant improvements to the latest title over its previous release back in 2015. This includes a graphical, technological, and mechanical overhaul to the gameplay.

It features Pure Strike, which combines three parts of golf shots, a dynamic ball behavior for each shot, terrain type, and course conditions. It also contains 20 different shot types and 1300 variations to help players aim for the hole at their convenience.

EA Sports PGA Tour also allows players to enable assistance for different mechanics such as putting, which can automatically adjust the power of the shot and much more.

Some gameplay elements from previous titles are also back, such as heartbeat moments, power boosts, and spin controls. Timing the shot to near perfection will create heartbeat moments, with a slow-motion graphic of the ball.

