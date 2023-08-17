Starfield is the upcoming action-adventure RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. This open-world title is Xbox’s most hyped release in years - bringing with it the classic Bethesda formula. With expectations through the roof, the developer recently held a Q&A session on their Discord server - detailing previously unknown information regarding several in-game mechanics.

Here are 10 of the most significant features revealed so far.

Buying houses, smuggling items, and more features coming to Starfield

A small recap of the 10 most important revelations from the Starfield dev Q&A session is detailed below for reference. Remember, these are observations that include subjective parts, as per the views of the author.

1) Buying houses

Building your own settlement in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

It is possible to purchase a wide range of properties in every major city by progressing through the game's campaign. Certain houses can, however, only be unlocked via in-game quests.

This will add a much-needed sense of customization and progression to the game world - as seen in the settlements of another Bethesda title, Fallout 4. Further information regarding this feature is awaited.

2) Semi-pacifist mode

Dialogue choices will help avoid a majority of conflicts (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While non-violence may be a preferred way for some, not all conflicts within Starfield can be resolved peacefully. Make sure to be armed and ready in case things turn sour.

Fortunately, it has been confirmed that players will indeed be able to avoid a majority of fights using speechcraft. Be ready to use the silver tongue in these cases - either by class-specific perks or upgrades.

3) A perfect entry for newcomers

The galaxy invites all players (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Players can freely jump into Starfield without having any knowledge of Bethesda's prior works. In fact, the game is designed to be as newcomer friendly as possible - ensuring a fun experience for everyone.

The game is designed to be as in-depth as preferred, with players being given the freedom to explore the world as little or as much as they like. Exploration is likely to be rewarded and is very much recommended.

4) Smuggling cargo and illegal activity

Shipbuilding may require exotic parts (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While players can choose to walk the path of a law-abiding space citizen, they can always indulge in some illegal activity. In particular, certain exotic, “contraband” items that are acquired through the game’s campaign must be stealthily carried through security ship scanners. These ships will be located near major settlements, so players must be wary of them.

These items offer various luxurious ship upgrades and are worth the hassle.

5) Consequences of engaging in illegal activity

Engaging in combat may be necessary (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Much akin to Skyrim, players can either choose to voluntarily go to prison or pay a fine when caught. This is the preferred choice of the pacifist and is suitable for avoiding a fight you cannot win.

However, players can choose to flee instead. This is expected to be considerably challenging, as armed resistance is sure to follow. Fleeing will result in successfully bagging the contraband, and is worth considering if the odds are in your favor.

6) Linear and independent faction quests

Faction quests will play a major role in Starfield. Players will be tasked with multiple quests as they aid and build a solid relationship with their faction of choice.

While they may not be able to act as double agents and join multiple factions, they are still able to complete several "linked" quests. These quests will overlap between the available factions and are likely quests of high importance.

7) Ideological movements to join

There are three major houses of beliefs in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Much like real life, Starfield will also contain a set of religious or influential movements. These include the Sanctum Universum, the Enlightened, and the Great Serpent - each possessing their own beliefs and ideals.

For example, the Enlightened is a group of atheists focused on the practical advancement of human society, while the Sanctum Universum believes in the presence of God somewhere within the sea of stars.

8) 20 total companions, each with unique characteristics

One of the several companions players may encounter in-game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

A total of 20 companions will be able to join your merry band. Each one is distinct, possessing different skill sets and personalities.

While four of the members hail from the Constellation, the rest will possess unique names and origins. The other unique 16 members will follow the player-controlled character, carrying equipment and aiding in several tasks.

9) Companion level-up and perks

Skills between the player and companion are not shared (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

All companions unlock a fixed set of skills that evolve with each rank up. Each companion will possess a unique skill set, making them excel in their own niche - but unfortunately, they cannot stack perks with the player.

For example, a companion with mastery in firearms can aid you in cover fire during intense battles, or one with expertise in Astrodynamics could help increase the grav jump range.

10) No playable mechs

Unfortunately, there are no pilotable mechs in-game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Mechs are ancient relics from the Colony War between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. However, in present times, they have been abandoned as part of the Armistice between the two parties.

As such, the mechs are currently unusable and remain as part of the ruins. They may be added as playable units in future DLC expansions.

Starfield is shaping up to be quite the spectacle, as per the dev Q&A session, which should come as no surprise to anyone - especially given the recent push for it by Xbox. Starfield releases worldwide on September 6, 2023, for the Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will also be available on Day One via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.